Ford Recalls 350,000 Trucks and SUVs for Potential Loss of Parking Brake

American manufacturer Ford announced this weekend it would conduct a major recall of some of its trucks and SUV due to a potential fault in the transmission gear assembly.

This happens because of a clip that locks the gear shift cable to the transmission. Since it may not be fully seated, the clip becomes dislodged over time and allows the transmission to be in a gear state different from the gearshift position selected by the driver.



The occurrence of such an event could result in unintended vehicle movement, says the automaker. So far, Ford claims it is aware of one accident and injury related to this fault.



There are in all some 350,000 vehicles targeted by



The vehicles recalled are



All the cars affected are equipped with 10-speed and 6-speed automatic transmissions.



The fix for the faulty part consists of adjusting the shifter cable and securing the locking clip. Both inspection and, if needed, repair of the problem, would be done free of charge for the customers.



