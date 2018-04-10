autoevolution
 

Ford Recalls 350,000 Trucks and SUVs for Potential Loss of Parking Brake

American manufacturer Ford announced this weekend it would conduct a major recall of some of its trucks and SUV due to a potential fault in the transmission gear assembly.
According to the official notice issued by Ford (reference number 18S10), in certain cases, the transmission gear may not be in park even if the driver has set it to that position and removed the ignition key. If this happens, Ford says, the driver has no way of knowing it, as no instrument panel warning message or warning chime are displayed.

This happens because of a clip that locks the gear shift cable to the transmission. Since it may not be fully seated, the clip becomes dislodged over time and allows the transmission to be in a gear state different from the gearshift position selected by the driver.

The occurrence of such an event could result in unintended vehicle movement, says the automaker. So far, Ford claims it is aware of one accident and injury related to this fault.

There are in all some 350,000 vehicles targeted by Ford’s recall, with some 50,000 of them in Canada.

The vehicles recalled are Ford F-150s built at Dearborn and Kansas City from January 2017 to February 2018, Ford Expedition manufactured in Kentucky from April 2017 to January 2018, Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles built in Ohio from April 2017 to March 2018.

All the cars affected are equipped with 10-speed and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

The fix for the faulty part consists of adjusting the shifter cable and securing the locking clip. Both inspection and, if needed, repair of the problem, would be done free of charge for the customers.

Separately, Ford is also recalling 161 F-150, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator and Mustang for a potentially missing roll pin that attaches the park pawl rod guide cup to the transmission case. This too could lead to loss of parking function.
