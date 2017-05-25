autoevolution

Ford Issues Recall For About 2,500 MY2017 F-150, Super Duty, and Explorer Models

 
Ford has announced it will operate two safety compliance recall campaigns in North America, which affect about 2,500 units.
The Blue Oval wants to fix particular examples of the ’17 Explorer, F-150, and Super Duty, which may have inadequate welds in the seat back frames of the driver’s seat.

Because of those welds, the vehicles may not be compliant with particular articles of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

While the automaker does not have any information regarding any accidents, injuries, or fatalities related to this potential problem, a potential safety risk is present.

The problem lies between the driver seat’s back and the manually operate recliner mechanism. In the event of an accident, the seat may not do its part in restraining the occupant, which can raise the risk of injury.

According to internal records, approximately 2,195 units were sold in the USA, while 175 went to Canada, Mexico got 39 affected vehicles, and federalized territories had received delivery of the nine remaining models. The seat recall has the 17C08 reference number in Ford’s internal system.

Meanwhile, certain models of the 2017 F-Series will have to be recalled if they were fitted with aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers. Apparently, those parts may not comply with the US’ FMVSS because they may unlatch the door in the event of a crash.

Ford has figured out it sold 551 kits through its dealerships, and each representative of the automaker will search their records to find if other packages were marketed.

The customers will be reimbursed for the parts, which will have to be removed. The second recall goes to show just how dangerous it can be to fit apparently harmless aftermarket parts to a vehicle, and the risks involved.

It is worth noting that those components were previously approved by Ford, and sold through the dealer network, so think twice before buying cheap car parts that claim to do the same as OEM components or exceed their performance in some way.
