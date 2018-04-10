Audi e-tron Vision Jumps from PS4 to the Race Track

The Formula E race in Rome on April 14 will mark the real world debut of what is one of those few special cars to be manufactured taking inspiration from a video game: the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo.
Originally developed together with Sony and Polyphony Digital as an in-game car only for the Gran Turismo franchise, the e-tron has been brought to life following seven-months worth of efforts made by Audi engineers.
For the real world car, which would take on the role of race taxi at the Rome event and subsequent Formula E races, engineers have taken inspiration, in terms of both desing lines and colors, from the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO, a star of the racing series in 1989.
The e-tron Vision is powered by a combo of three electric motors, each developing 200 kW. The motors are used to spin both of the rear wheels and front axle. Combined, and converted into a unit more to our liking, the system has a total output of 815 hp.
The fact that the model features an extremely lightweight construction - the curb weight of the entire machine is 1,450 kilograms (3,200 pounds) – gives it an acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) of only 2.5 seconds.
To be driven at the Formula E and other similar events by DTM driver Rahel Frey or Le Mans winner Dindo Capello, the e-tron Vision is to be used by Audi as another show car portraying what future Audi customers can expect from the future e-tron range.
“E-Mobility is rapidly gaining importance. That is why in 2017 Audi was the first German manufacturer to enter Formula E with a factory-backed commitment,” said Peter Mertens, the head of Audi technical development department.
“In our development laboratory motorsport, we are continuously expanding our expertise in e-mobility and gathering valuable experience also in extremely demanding conditions.”
