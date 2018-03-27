autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Audi e-tron SUV to Be Built in Belgium

27 Mar 2018, 7:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Interesting days for the Belgian automotive industry, as this week both Volvo and Audi announced their future plans for the facilities they operate in the country.
33 photos
Audi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUV
On Monday, Volvo said it would start manufacturing Lynk & Co vehicles in Ghent, Belgium. On the same day, Audi confirmed that the first series version of the Audi e-tron prototype will come off assembly lines further South, in Brussels.

To calm those claiming EVs are just as bad for the environment as regular ICE cars, Audi says the e-tron will be built at a CO2-neutral site, as the Brussels facility got a certificate by the Belgian testing company Vinçotte.

“In addition, we are working hard to make all our factories in the Group even more sustainable,” Peter Kössler, the man in charge with Audi’s production and logistics.

“We intend to gradually supply our plants with green electricity. And last year, we were the first company in Germany to make all domestic rail transport climate-neutral.”

The German carmaker says production of the e-tron SUV will begin by the end of this year. This model was expected to be presented this year, but has remained under wraps until now.

Initial information about its technical capabilities point to the use of a 95 kWh battery good for providing a driving range of 300 miles (482 km). Also, three different power outputs are said to be offered on the production version.

Following Tesla's lead, Audi opened the pre-order books for the e-tron SUV back in January. Customers can reserve their e-tron for 2,000 euros in several European countries. 

The e-tron will be the first of many electric Audis, as Rupert Stadler, the carmaker's chairman said during the Geneva Auto Show earlier this month. Following the SUV, the next e-tron model will be the production version of the Audi e-tron Sportback concept, and it would see daylight no sooner than 2020.

By 2025, the number of e-trons is expected to increase to 20.
Audi e-tron SUV Audi e-Tron Belgium Audi e-tron
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
The Immortal ICE King How to Tow a Trailer Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
AUDI models:
AUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAll AUDI models  
 
 