Audi e-tron SUV to Be Built in Belgium

On Monday, Volvo said it would start manufacturing Lynk & Co
vehicles in Ghent, Belgium. On the same day, Audi confirmed that the first series version of the Audi e-tron prototype will come off assembly lines further South, in Brussels.
To calm those claiming EVs are just as bad
for the environment as regular ICE cars, Audi says the e-tron will be built at a CO2-neutral site, as the Brussels facility got a certificate by the Belgian testing company Vinçotte.
“In addition, we are working hard to make all our factories in the Group even more sustainable,”
Peter Kössler, the man in charge with Audi’s production and logistics.
“We intend to gradually supply our plants with green electricity. And last year, we were the first company in Germany to make all domestic rail transport climate-neutral.”
The German carmaker says production of the e-tron SUV
will begin by the end of this year. This model was expected to be presented this year, but has remained under wraps until now.
Initial information about its technical capabilities point to the use of a 95 kWh battery good for providing a driving range of 300 miles (482 km). Also, three different power outputs are said to be offered on the production version.
Following Tesla's lead, Audi opened the pre-order books
for the e-tron SUV back in January. Customers can reserve their e-tron for 2,000 euros in several European countries.
The e-tron will be the first of many electric Audis, as Rupert Stadler, the carmaker's chairman said during the Geneva Auto Show earlier this month. Following the SUV, the next e-tron model will be the production version of the Audi e-tron Sportback concept, and it would see daylight no sooner than 2020.
By 2025, the number of e-trons is expected to increase to 20.