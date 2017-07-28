Seat, Seatback, Seatbelt Issues Prompt Ford To Recall 117,000 Vehicles

According to FoMoCo, the seats and auxiliary assemblies pose a problem with these vehicles. “In affected vehicles,”
the automaker explains, “if a seat, seatback or seatbelt anchor attaching bolt fractures, the structural integrity of the seat or the seatbelt system’s performance may be compromised in a sudden stop or crash, increasing the risk of injury.”
Bad design or cost-cutting from the third-party supplier's part, Ford
refrained from pointing the finger to whoever is responsible for this turmoil.
Happily for the affected consumers, the Ford Motor Company isn’t aware of any incidents (accidents and injuries) related to the issue. And boy it’s a biggie, with the company confirming that everything from the seat to the seatback, seatbelt, and buckle attaching bolts needs to be replaced with re-engineered units. Suitably, the fix comes at no cost to the affected customer.
Numbering an estimated 116,796 vehicles sold in North America, approximately 94,605 of them are believed to be located in the United States
and federalized territories. The remaining 20,681 and 1,510 were sold in Canada and Mexico, and FoMoCo’s reference number for this recall is 17S17.
Affected vehicles include the 2014 Ford F-150
manufactured at Dearborn Assembly Plant from May 9, 2014 to June 15, 2014 and at Kansas City Assembly from May 10, 2014 to June 10, 2014. You can add the 2014 Ford E-Series to the list; specifically models built between May 15, 2014 and June 24, 2014. Then there’s the 2014 to 2015 Ford Escape and platform brother 2015 Lincoln MKC made from May 11, 2014 to June 18, 2014 at Louisville.
Owners who are willing to wait for the notification to come by snail mail can take the matter into their own hands by getting in touch with Ford or by looking up the status of their vehicles on the NHTSA
’s website.