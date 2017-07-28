autoevolution

Seat, Seatback, Seatbelt Issues Prompt Ford To Recall 117,000 Vehicles

28 Jul 2017, 9:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
The Ford Motor Company doesn’t seem to be capable of going on without announcing a sizable recall every week or so, and the last week of July 2017 makes no exception to the rule. On this occasion, modern vehicles made for the 2014 and 2015 model years are the focal point of the most recent callback.
10 photos
Ford E-SeriesFord E-SeriesFord E-SeriesFord F-150Ford F-150Ford EscapeFord EscapeLincoln MKCLincoln MKC
According to FoMoCo, the seats and auxiliary assemblies pose a problem with these vehicles. “In affected vehicles,” the automaker explains, “if a seat, seatback or seatbelt anchor attaching bolt fractures, the structural integrity of the seat or the seatbelt system’s performance may be compromised in a sudden stop or crash, increasing the risk of injury.” Bad design or cost-cutting from the third-party supplier's part, Ford refrained from pointing the finger to whoever is responsible for this turmoil.

Happily for the affected consumers, the Ford Motor Company isn’t aware of any incidents (accidents and injuries) related to the issue. And boy it’s a biggie, with the company confirming that everything from the seat to the seatback, seatbelt, and buckle attaching bolts needs to be replaced with re-engineered units. Suitably, the fix comes at no cost to the affected customer.

Numbering an estimated 116,796 vehicles sold in North America, approximately 94,605 of them are believed to be located in the United States and federalized territories. The remaining 20,681 and 1,510 were sold in Canada and Mexico, and FoMoCo’s reference number for this recall is 17S17.

Affected vehicles include the 2014 Ford F-150 manufactured at Dearborn Assembly Plant from May 9, 2014 to June 15, 2014 and at Kansas City Assembly from May 10, 2014 to June 10, 2014. You can add the 2014 Ford E-Series to the list; specifically models built between May 15, 2014 and June 24, 2014. Then there’s the 2014 to 2015 Ford Escape and platform brother 2015 Lincoln MKC made from May 11, 2014 to June 18, 2014 at Louisville.

Owners who are willing to wait for the notification to come by snail mail can take the matter into their own hands by getting in touch with Ford or by looking up the status of their vehicles on the NHTSA’s website.
Ford recall safety Ford F-150 Lincoln MKC Ford Escape Ford E-series
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show