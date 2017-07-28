The 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom that has just made its debut is much more than just a flagship for the Spirit of Ecstasy brand. That's because the all-new modular aluminum platform underneath the lavish sedan signifies the start of a new technological era for Goodwood.

Until we receive new details on Goodwood's future, we'll remind you that the Cullinan has recently set wheel on the Nurburgring for the first time, as you can see in Nevertheless, if we look past the underpinnings and the fact that the 6.75-liter V12 under the long hood now packs a pair of turbos, we'll find that the exterior and the interior of the top Roller haven't changed all that much.This is a clear indication on how the Brits perceive the needs of their customers. Familiarity seems to be a treasured tread, obviously doubled by a plethora of tech updates.And the lens above is the one we have to use when analyzing an Autocar report that talks about Rolls-Royce plans to further expand its lineup.Company CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös told the journos that the automaker is looking to "broaden the brand". However, the head honcho added that the company needs to keep volumes below a certain limit, as "customers don't want to see other Rolls-Royces,"While Rolls-Royce sold a little over 4,000 units last year, the number is expected to sit at around 5,000 once the Cullinanhits the market - the report talks about a 2019 launch for the high-riding model, but, judging by the spyshots timeline, an introduction in the second half of 2018 seems more likely.More importantly, we are told that the Coupe and Drophead Coupe incarnations of the Phantom are being discontinued, with their place having been taken by the Ghost-based Wraith and Dawn.Nevertheless, this doesn't seem to make sense - the $13M Roll-Royce Sweptail one-off we met earlier this year could be the most expensive new car ever built, remember?Regardless, Rolls-Royce seems likely to embark on a special edition and one-off adventure, as hinted by the Black Badge versions of the two-door Ghost derivatives mentioned above.Until we receive new details on Goodwood's future, we'll remind you that the Cullinan has recently set wheel on the Nurburgring for the first time, as you can see in these spyshots.