2018 Jaguar XJR575 Is The Most Powerful XJ Ever

In the full-size luxury sedan business, Jaguar
has been lagging behind the three-pointed star, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Lexus with its XJ. Despite 2017 marks its eighth year of production, the three-box leaping cat keeps things fresh by wringing out even more madness from its force-fed engine.
The tried-and-tested supercharged V8 is tuned to develop 575 PS (567 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque in the XJR575. These figures are on par with the F-Type SVR and limited-edition Project 7, although there’s an even more ludicrous rendition of the 5.0-liter V8 hiding under the hood of the awe-inspiring XE SV Project V8 super sedan
All in all, this level of get-up-and-go suits the full-sized XJ perfectly. According to its maker, the rear-wheel-drive XJR575 will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds, and keeps on accelerating to 300 km/h (186 mph) provided that you can find a stretch of road that allows pedal-to-the-metal action for 44 seconds. An empty airfield would fit the bill just perfectly.
The all-out performance is complemented by special touches present on all four corners of the car. Color-wise, the Special Vehicle Operations has two bespoke finished on offer: Satin Corris Gray and Velocity Blue. The SVO division
’s touch is furthered by 20-inch Farallon alloy wheels and an interior that blends luxury with performance. Flourishes include lots of 575 motifs, diamond-quilted seats all around, and embossed tread plates.
“This is a performance vehicle, but that doesn’t mean we have had to cut any corners when it comes to comfort or design,”
said design head Ian Callum. “Jaguar is the standard bearer for interior refinement and the XJR575 is no different. It can go very quickly, but it does so with the serene comfort customers expect from a Jaguar saloon. That makes this a very special car indeed.”
Just like its lesser siblings, the XJR575 is manufactured at the automaker’s factory in Castle Bromwich, UK. The XE, XF sedan and Sportbrake
, and F-Type are made there as well.