Here’s A Rolls-Royce Police Car Based On The Ghost Black Badge

Following the world debut of the Phantom VIII, the automaker will do something unnatural by launching a sport utility vehicle. SUV as I did. According to Rolls-Royce, you should refer to the upcoming Cullinan as an “all-terrain, high-sided vehicle.” You’d better believe it because that’s exactly what happened at the Chichester Police Station Open Day. In a bid to showcase the Black Badge treatment for the Ghost , the British automaker agreed to dress the full-size luxobarge up in police overalls just for one day. The vehicle, I’m afraid, has been returned to its original paint finish and had its light bar removed.“We were delighted to support Sussex Police at the Open Day. As a proud member of the local community, Rolls-Royce recognizes the importance of the emergency services, including the police,” declared Andrew Ball, the global corporate communications manager of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.The Andalusian White vehicle with black-and-tan leather interior wasn’t turned into a police car just for the hell of it. Rolls-Royce , on behalf of Chestnut Tree House, collected donations from visitors, with all proceeds heading to the children’s hospice for Sussex. What a noble deed indeed.While on the subject of police vehicles, it should be noted that a Phantom serves as an interceptor in Abu Dhabi . Because why the hell not? It is joined by your usual assortment of Lamborghini, Mercedes-, Bentley, and other exotica us poor mortals could only dream of owning, let alone driving.If I may turn the focus of this story on Rolls-Royce, the automaker is preparing to take the wraps off the all-new Phantom . The eighth generation has been spied, teased, and leaked numerous times already, but we’re still waiting for Rolls-Royce to showcase the palatial brute in all its glory.Following the world debut of the Phantom VIII, the automaker will do something unnatural by launching a sport utility vehicle. Cullinan is its name, and don’t even dare to call it anas I did. According to Rolls-Royce, you should refer to the upcoming Cullinan as an “all-terrain, high-sided vehicle.”