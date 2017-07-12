autoevolution

Ford Recalls Fusion, Edge, Lincoln MKZ Over Torque Converter Issue

So you thought that the General Motors ignition switch and Takata airbag inflator sagas serve as a lesson to the automotive industry? Well, that’s not exactly the case because many automakers out there are still finding it hard to hold back from recalling even the most modern of passenger vehicles.
This week’s example comes from the Ford Motor Company, which is calling back three nameplates produced in the 2017 model year. Issued for North America, the safety recall numbers an estimated 5,914 vehicles: 5,183 in the U.S., 687 in Canada, 12 in Mexico, and 32 in federalized territories. So what’s wrong with the Fusion, Edge, and Lincoln MKZ?

For vehicles equipped with the 2.0-liter gasoline-fed four-cylinder engine and the 6F35 six-speed transmission, the torque converter may have been equipped with inadequately welded studs. Here’s FoMoCo on the matter:

“In the affected vehicles, if the welded studs detach, the torque converter will lose coupling to the engine flexplate. This can result in loss of motive power without warning while driving, which may increase the risk of a crash.” The automaker goes on, explaining: “The power steering, power brakes, electrical function and vehicle restraint systems will continue to operate, and the transmission park function will not be affected.” Uh oh!

Happily however for affected customers, the Blue Oval isn’t aware of any incidents, be it accidents or injuries, associated with this issue. Authorized Ford Motor Company dealers, meanwhile, have been instructed to replace the entirety of the torque converter assembly at no cost to the customer.

The automaker’s reference number for this recall is 17S16, and the affected vehicles were manufactured at the Oakville and Hermosillo assembly plants. To the point, the vehicles in need of a visit to the dealers are the Fusion sedan built from May 4 to June 15, 2017, Edge SUV from April 25 to June 20, 2017, and MKZ sedan from May 4 to June 19, 2017.
