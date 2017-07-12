2018 A8 Avant Rendered, Doesn't Look Like the Prologue

Yesterday, Audi pulled the covers on an all-new generation of A8, heavy on the tech and your wallet. The company seems less interested than ever in the Avant body style, but we still thought we'd give this rendering a shot.

We'd like to say that this boxier design is just the practical flagship Audi customers want, but it's not. The Q7 fits that description way better and is available as a 7-seater, while nobody has stuffed seats in the back of a wagon for many years.



Despite an overwhelmingly positive response to the Prologue Avant concept, company CEO Rupert Stadler recently said two years ago that big wagons are out of the question.



The A8 is the first production car entirely designed by Marc Lichte. However, we think the



America or China has no need for an A8 Avant. Likewise, performance cars are migrating towards electric propulsion, and the current V6 and V8 engines could be the last ones Audi develops (together with Porsche). So the money that could have been made available for the trunked A8 has already been taken up by two e-tron SUVs and the Q8.



