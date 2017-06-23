RS5 in Misano Red and Sonoma Green Get Extra Footage as Audi Announces Pricing

You guys are already familiar with both these cars. The red one was shown during the official launch, and we got a sneak peak at the new Sonoma Green color at Audi Forum Ingolstadt.
But driving is what the all-new RS5 Coupe is all about... that and the sound it makes.
Should we hate Audi for downsizing from a 4.2-liter to a 2.9-liter V6? Well, nobody really thought the old V8 was fantastic, plus the Alfa Giulia Q has a 2.9-liter too.
So, now that we got that out of the way let's look at some of the upsides of the downsizing, starting with the turbos. Two of them feed the new V6 block, which by the way is shared with the Porsche Panamera. The resulting output is 450 PS and 600 Nm (442.5 lb-ft of torque).
The first number is the same as before, while the second arrives 170 Nm higher. Audi torque curves are notoriously wobbly, so we're eager to see a dyno test with the RS5.
A lot of other RS models are going to have this engine, including perhaps the R8. But Audi may have started with the RS5 instead of the RS4 because it's the fastest. 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.9 seconds, which actually makes it slightly slower than the TT RS.
Instead of a twin-clutch, engineers opted for the popular 8-speed automatic because it can better handle the torque. All four wheels get the power through a central differential, and as with the S5, you can also option a rear locker."What about the price?"
we hear you ask. Well, it starts at €80,900 in Germany. Of course, there are plenty of other options that can take you closer to the €100k base price of a Porsche 911. But we still think the RS5 Coupe is decent value and one of the best designs Audi currently makes.