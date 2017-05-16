2018 Audi RS5 Coupe in Sonoma Green Spotted at Audi Forum Ingolstadt

It seems the rollout of the second-generation RS5 has started and the performance quattro coupe is available for viewing at the Audi Forum in Ingolstadt.





We also noticed the Black Look pack for €5,500, the RS-Sport Exhaust for €1,200 and black leather seats with yellow stitching. This color is a custom order, and it bears the name Sonomagrün Metallic. Guess they couldn't call it British Racing Green, but that's the general direction.Sonoma is a region in California where they make white and fly hot air balloons. It's also the name of an old GMC pickup truck, the sister of the Chevy S-10. We can't seem to find out what the color costs, but you can check out the official configurator and try to find it. €3,000 sounds like a safe bet.Even though the displacement isn't up there with the best of them in the luxury coupe market, we figure the RS5 will do well. There's an intangible air of "high tech" emanating from every pore of this car, so it might even be viewed as an alternative to the Lexus LC 500.Say what you will about the handling of quattro sportscars, but they've never made an engine that doesn't sound good. And with a nearly identical powertrain to the Porsche Panamera 4S, this generation of the RS5 has more pedigree too.In exchange for crisp lines stamped in aluminum and an accelerator pedal that teleports you to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, Audi is asking at least €80,600. While that's just a number, the €78,302 base price of the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe is also just a number, a lower one.And you're likely going to pay €5,900 for the RS Dynamic Pack because that brings you better steering, a quattro rear diff, adaptive suspension, Matrix-LED headlights and a top speed of 280 km/h.The standard 19-inch wheels look like crap. I mean, what is Audi thinking offering 19s on the RS5 when a Leon Cupra has standard 20s? The green machine in Ingolstadt is sitting on the 5-Arm-Trapezoid design, which is another €2,000.We also noticed the Black Look pack for €5,500, the RS-Sport Exhaust for €1,200 and black leather seats with yellow stitching.