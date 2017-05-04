Prior Design Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Is a Brutish Beauty

Perhaps because today is Star Wars day, Prior Design released a widebody kit for the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe in Stormtrooper colors. It looks just like their S63 Coupe
, but bite-sized.
The C63 Coupe comes out with looks to kill right out of the box. As far as we can remember, the only body panel it shares with the regular C-Class is the roof. But Prior Design
thinks it needs to be even wider.
The specialist tuning company has made a number of performance and visual upgrades that transform this into the race car from your wet dreams. Unfortunately, there's no mention of any power upgrades, but the 4.0-liter twin turbo is very tunable.
The kit brings some awesome-looking fender flares. At the front, the bumper sports revised air intakes and a custom air diffuser painted in black. The hood is also new, as you might have noticed.
Down the sides, the PD65CC aero kit comes with numerous inserts that add a sporting character. We're told that the alloys are LD5Forged from Prior-Design Wheels, but they look a lot like PUR alloys to us. Regardless, a set of adjustable H&R coilovers ensures the proper stance.
Around the back, there's a revised bumper, of course, and a massive bolt-on wing that's optional. It kind of reminds us of the old C63 Black Series, not to mention that fact that Mercedes refuses to make a successor. A custom exhaust will also be available.
Prior's interior department gave the C63 lots of brown leather on the seats and doors, occasionally joined by black Alcantara. However, most of Mercedes' excellent work has been left intact.
This product is made from a Fiberglass-Duraflex mix. According to the tuner, "the material is characterized by an excellent surface finish that provides sufficient flexibility combined with high stability and allows for easy and inexpensive painting."
They also boast that it's strictly a bolt-on, with no extra cutting or screwing required.