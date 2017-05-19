autoevolution

27 Audi RS3 and TT RS Leaving Meeting Leaves Lasting Eargasm

 
19 May 2017, 13:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We're not 100% sure there are 27 examples of the RS3 and TT RS. But Carspotter Jeroen says he did the math, and there were 9x RS3 (8V), 4x TT RS (8S), 5x TT RS (8J) and 9X RS3 (8PA) at this gathering in Papendrecht, Holland.
Anyway, it's pretty cool that 27 fans of the Audi brand gathered in one place and formed a circle like that. They have to be pretty like-minded people with a lot in common since these are all AWD hatchbacks, coupes and convertibles powered by a 5-cylinder turbo engine, not a 4-cylinder like all the GTI plebs have.

There's a lot more money in this video than you think. The average RS3 retails in the Netherlands for about €65,000, while even the old 8PA generation is worth over €30,000. Due to taxes and high demand, the TT RS can easily top 80k.

We felt like doing a bit of simple math here, and there's 9,663 horsepower gathered here. But that's only in theory, as a recent drag race shows a 500 HP RS3 outpacing the newer TT RS. So it's safe to assume that we're hitting the 10k horsepower mark.

It's often said that the RS3 isn't a competent car. It's too nose-heavy and stiff for the road. The TT RS is also not as drift-happy as the Porsche Cayman. But with 27 of the same thing gathered in one spot, it's safe to say the 2.5 TFSI has a cult following that's not just based on HP numbers

In a way, you could compare this to a Lamborghini gathering. The Bulls are nowhere near as playful as Ferraris, be they old or new, and they also produce too much power for the road. But they are all about being different and standing out a bit... a bit more than the Audis.



Audi TT RS 8V Audi RS3 Audi RS3 2.5 TFSI Audi
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68