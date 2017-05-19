27 Audi RS3 and TT RS Leaving Meeting Leaves Lasting Eargasm

We're not 100% sure there are 27 examples of the RS3 and TT RS. But Carspotter Jeroen says he did the math, and there were 9x RS3 (8V), 4x TT RS (8S), 5x TT RS (8J) and 9X RS3 (8PA)
at this gathering in Papendrecht, Holland.
Anyway, it's pretty cool that 27 fans of the Audi brand gathered in one place and formed a circle like that. They have to be pretty like-minded people with a lot in common since these are all AWD
hatchbacks, coupes and convertibles powered by a 5-cylinder turbo engine, not a 4-cylinder like all the GTI plebs have.
There's a lot more money in this video than you think. The average RS3 retails in the Netherlands for about €65,000, while even the old 8PA generation is worth over €30,000. Due to taxes and high demand, the TT RS can easily top 80k.
We felt like doing a bit of simple math here, and there's 9,663 horsepower gathered here. But that's only in theory, as a recent drag race shows a 500 HP
RS3 outpacing the newer TT RS.
So it's safe to assume that we're hitting the 10k horsepower mark.
It's often said that the RS3 isn't a competent car. It's too nose-heavy and stiff for the road. The TT RS is also not as drift-happy as the Porsche Cayman. But with 27 of the same thing gathered in one spot, it's safe to say the 2.5 TFSI has a cult following that's not just based on HP numbers
In a way, you could compare this to a Lamborghini gathering. The Bulls are nowhere near as playful as Ferraris, be they old or new, and they also produce too much power for the road. But they are all about being different and standing out a bit... a bit more than the Audis.