2018 Audi TT RS Costs $64,900, Does 0-60 in 3.6 Seconds

It's been almost a year since Audi
first revealed the second-generation TT RS in Europe. And finally, it's going to be available in America from $64,900.
Considering the waiting lists are long even in Germany, we doubt that you can buy this performance coupe for MSRP. However, we have to admit that the stats are impressive, to say the least.
The 2018 model is rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, the same as the RS3 sedan. When the twin-clutch gearbox and quattro are left to do their thing, you can get from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. That's a healthy supercar-like figure for a car that in 1999 was described as style over substance.
The speed and the power are going to be its main selling points, but at this price, it's facing some stiff competition from more honest machines. The obvious competitor is going to be the Porsche 718 Cayman S
at $67,350. But you can also have a $62,400 Jaguar F-Type or the $57,500 Alfa Romeo 4C
if you can find one.
The TTS with its 2-liter engine is fast enough too. But the RS model is altogether more exotic. Thanks to aluminum construction, the new 2.5-liter engine is 57 lbs lighter than the old one... which you couldn't buy.
It's also got Audi’s variable-valve-lift-and-duration system on the exhaust camshaft, port and direct injection, plus a big turbo making 19.6 psi. So that's why you get almost two Golf GTIs under the hood of basically the same car. To handle that much power, Audi has made a new quattro system that can send 100 percent of the available torque to the rear axle if needed. But don't expect ever to drift it.
Out of the box, the TT RS will hit 155mph (250km/h), but Audi is happy to lift the limiter up to 174mph (280km/h) if you pay for the Dynamic Plus. The standard tires are 245/35-19 high-performance summer tires on 19-inch alloys, but you might also be tempted into buying the wider 255/30 which naturally sit on 20's. As for the brakes, you get standard 370mm discs, and the Dynamic package gives you some carbon-ceramic overkill.