Audi TT RS-R Bringing 500 HP of ABT Tuning to Geneva

 
28 Feb 2017, 21:45 UTC ·
The second generation of the Audi TT RS was never considered slow by anybody. In fact, with a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds, it's one of the fastest Audis you can buy.
However, for this year's edition of the Geneva Motor Show, specialist tuner ABT decided to bring a limited edition model that cranks things up to 11. There's no way to describe this other than a supercar the size of a shoe box.

The 2.5-liter turbo is said to have been boosted from 400 to 500 PS, which is accompanied by a 570 Nm (420 lb-ft) wave of torque, 120 Nm more than stock. These figures aren't uncommon for the TT RS, but nobody has yet managed to squeeze them out of the 2017 car.

The TT RS-R is meant to be a celebratory car for ABT, who will make 50 examples for the keenest of pocket rocket fans. Pricing is not yet known, but a whole list of custom parts is available.

A bigger turbo, an ECU update and the quad-tip exhaust tips are the obvious bits for such a power-hungry coupe. However, we've also got a body kit to examine. At the front, this dresses the Audi design with carbon fiber, changing the appearance of the grille and the badging.

Down the side, discrete carbon blades have been added to preview the carbon diffuser. There's also a set of 20-inch ABT Sport GR wheels, finished in glossy black to accentuate the red of the brakes. ABT says it's installed shorter springs and stiffer stabilizer bars on both the car's axles.

As for the interior, we'll have to wait a little bit longer to see it. But we know the seats and dashboard have been trimmed in the material of the moment, carbon fiber.

Along with the Gallardo-matching TT RS, ABT also plans to show a fresh RS6 model, its body kit for the R8 supercar and the SQ7 at the Geneva Motor Show.
