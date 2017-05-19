autoevolution

Morgan Aero 8 Races A Muscle Biplane on Airstrip For Fun, There's Video

 
19 May 2017, 12:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If you thought that a ping-pong table in the break room was a good time at work, Morgan’s design director would obliterate that idea.
Jon Wells, the head of design for Morgan, who is also the creator of its flagship, the Aero 8, has decided it would be fun to race an airplane. A few phone calls later, it was all orchestrated, and he met a stunt pilot named Richard Goodwin.

Mr. Goodwin is a former military and commercial pilot, and he has a specially modified Pitts S2S biplane. It is used in aerobatic displays at air shows around the world, and he loves flying it.

According to the specification sheet, the plane has a six-cylinder, 8.5-liter engine that delivers over 300 HP. It can travel at over 200 mph, and it is capable of reaching minus 5 g and plus 6 g in flight, which will make most ordinary people pass out.

The Morgan Aero 8 comes with a 4.8-liter V8 engine sourced from BMW, and weighs just over a ton, which provides the best power-to-weight ratio in the company’s history thanks to 367 hp on tap. The “race” between the two was arranged on Bruntingthorpe Airfield, which is in Leicestershire, England.

Fortunately, they made a video of the entire encounter, which appears to be the first ever race between a Morgan and an airplane. The two traveled together on the track at a reasonable speed, which was perceived as much higher due to the small distance between the two.
For dramatic effect, the airplane’s pilot turned on its “smoke cannon,” which is used in air shows to create drawings in the sky for the enjoyment of the visitors. The collaboration between Morgan and Richard Goodwin has been extended after this event, as he will perform aerobatic stunts at the company’s annual event, called Run For The Hills.

Morgan Aero 8 Morgan airplane airport air show aero 8 BMW V8
press release
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78