Audi Prices 2018 RS5 Coupe From EUR 80,900

Unfortunately yes, the free-breathing flat-plane V8
made way for a twin-turbo V6 in the case of the 2018 Audi RS5. Having made its debut in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new model will go on sale in the United Kingdom later this month. It’s not cheap, though, with OTR pricing starting from £62,900.
In Germany, that would be €80,900 for the most hardcore take on the A5. And regardless of market, the RS5 Coupe is pretty much neck and neck with the competition as far as pricing is concerned. The BMW M4 Coupe with the double-clutch auto starts from €80,600, while the base version of the Mercedes-AMG
C63 Coupe is €78,302. What do you get for the money?
Starting with a flurry of RS badges inside and out, the compact executive performance model is the only car in its segment that comes with all-wheel-drive. The quattro system
is set for 40:60 distribution, and a sport-tuned differential is on the menu as well to ensure superior handling. The RS5 also boasts different five-link suspension up front and an all-new rear end.
Be that as it may, the German automaker has its own special way of not unlocking the full potential of the RS5
from the get-go. I’m referring to the dynamic steering system and RS sport suspension, with both available as extras. The RS-specific exhaust system is another option worth considering.
Slated to arrive at dealers in Europe this summer, the second-generation RS5 packs 2.9 liters’ worth of V6 power under the hood. Designed in-house by Porsche, the all-new Panamera
is also available with the said engine. In Audi’s case, it produces 450 PS (444 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet), with the peak level of torque available from 1,900 up to 5,000 rpm.
Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) is doable in 3.9 seconds, and top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph). Those who want to unleash the full potential of the powertrain, the optional dynamic package is meant for you. Opt for the said package, and maximum velocity hikes to 280 km/h (174 mph).