2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Winter Testing With 450 HP, 600 Nm Twin-Turbo V6

 
3 Feb 2017
Did you guys know that there's a regular Panamera model already? It's got the 3.0-liter V6 out of an Audi S5, minus a few hp. So it's only fair that the quattro people get something back, something in the form of a twin-turbo 2.9-liter with around 450 horsepower, which will power the RS5.
Downsizing is nothing new for Audi, a company that has been playing with both turbos and Porsche tech since the days of the RS2. Because of the monster that is the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe, we can't really get excited about the RS5's potential for speed, even though it should match or exceed what the RS7 can do.

Here we have the latest spy photos from the Arctic Circle, where the mid-luxury RS coupe is still undergoing winter testing. We expect this one to be one of the major debuts at the Frankfurt Motor Show this year, and there could still be a few surprises lurking under the camouflage.

For example, when they made the TT RS, the Germans changed the look of the front air intakes to an entirely new design. We see signs of that happening again here.

Other than the big wheels, lower stance and upgraded front air intakes, not much has changed. Around the back, there's a dual exhaust system, but the side skirts and rear diffuser are infuriatingly subtle.

The exact output of the car is already known: 450 PS, exactly like the outgoing RS4/RS5, which had a 4.2-liter V8. Despite losing about 1.3 liters of displacement, the performance model will benefit from a massive 600 Nm (442.5 lb-ft) wave of torque, not only 50% higher than before but also arriving way down in the rev range.

We suspect that with launch control, the official 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time will be between 3.5 and 3.7 seconds, with the top speed limited to either 250 or 280 km/h, depending on options. Together with the RS4 wagon, this could be the first of many Audis that use this engine, the list including a 5-door RS5 Sportback, the RS Q5 and maybe even the R8.
