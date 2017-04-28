Audi's Lunar Quattro Rover Will Be Featured In Alien: Covenant

Audi
showcased a concept called the lunar quattro
back in 2015, and not much has happened to it since then.
Usually, concept cars get turned into a production vehicle, but this model was too small for human use. Instead, the concept was something that was supposed to be employed on the moon.
Instead of taking plans further to send this vehicle on the Earth’s natural satellite, Audi has developed a power unit and the associated components that make this concept work. The German brand has not done it to prove a point, but to send the lunar rover on its first assignment.
Before sending the rover to the Moon, Audi borrowed it to the team behind Ridley Scott’s blockbuster, Alian: Covenant. The sci-fi will premiere worldwide this May, and the photo gallery shows a few frames from the movie. There are no spoilers over there, so you can take a look without a care in the world.
Audi
worked with Twentieth Century Fox to make this production happen with its concept vehicle. Evidently, this is an excellent promotion opportunity for the German brand, which happened to be on par with what the filmmakers wanted.
We also have a trailer for the movie, and the clip is focused on the presence of this exhibit in the motion picture. It takes place on one of the biggest sets employed in the film, the Terraforming Bay.
The four-ringed brand still wants to send its rover
to the moon, and the company’s experts are working with specialists from a start-up named Part-Time Scientists to develop it and think of how the four-wheeled EV could be used on our planet’s satellite.
Who knows, maybe its presence will be able to convince the “landing truthers” that humanity did reach that place back in 1969, which would make the entire effort worthwhile. In a not too distant future, maybe we will stop having anti-vaxxers and other fans of dumb conspiracies disclaiming real things.