2018 Audi Q5 Thinks It's Much Better than the BMW X3 in Latest Commercials

 
24 Apr 2017
With a new BMW X3 about to debut, Audi decided it's now or never to take some cheap shots at their Bavarian SUV rivals. So, let's watch some commercials where they tell us the 2018 model year Q5 is somehow way better!
Back in the day, you could settle this kind of dispute with a quick look at the numbers. "This A4 is slower and less powerful than the RWD 3 Series," we would say. But now, things aren't quite so easy.

If you're not a displacement snob, the $41,500 Q5 and $42,050 X3 are about evenly matched. And even though the Bimmer has an outdated interior, we'd still give it points for handling. And even if the blows are fair, nobody called this fight. Or is occupying the same segment reason enough or the Q5 to call out the X3?

The ad called "Distinctive" says rivals will usually see the rear of the all-new Audi Q5. The reason is 0.3 seconds in the 0 to 60 mph times quoted by the two manufacturers. Way to use BMW's numbers against them. Also, shame on you for doing that!

Another ad called "The Interview" displays a full park of X3s from which a potential new employee runs away. First of all, that's got to be the coolest company in America for giving everybody BMWs. Second, who brings an Audi to a firm where everybody has a BMW?

The only ad that passes the bar is "Jogger," where the Q5's safety system stops it from running somebody over. But don't you get the same thing in a $30,000 Subaru or Honda? Of course, most car companies act like they invented pedestrian detection, so we aren't disappointed with Audi. But they're the guys who first put LEDs on a sedan. We could have thought of something funnier about the Virtual Cockpit system in an afternoon, and it wouldn't have needed cheap blows against the competition.

But there's something undoubtedly... forgettable about the new Q5. In their efforts not to alienate their existing customers, Audi has designed a predictable SUV that's now made in Mexico of all places.





2018 Audi Q5 Audi BMW X3 2018 BMW X3
 
