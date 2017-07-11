autoevolution

Rendering: 2020 Ford Bronco Four-Door SUV Looks Ready to Conquer Mountains

11 Jul 2017, 12:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Ford Motor Company hasn’t produced a Bronco since 1996. And that’s a bit of a shame, for the Explorer and Expedition don’t pull off the same tricks as the original. The sport utility vehicle boom, however, convinced the manufacturer to reimagine the Bronco for the 21st century.
11 photos
2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering
Following years of speculation, FoMoCo made the announcement at the beginning of 2017, confirming that the Bronco will be back for the 2020 model year. Expected to ride on a modified T6 platform that will be shared with the U.S.-spec 2019 Ford Ranger, the newcomer will be a downright mid-size SUV, not a crossover. More to the point, it’ll be body-on-frame.

Word on the street is AdvanTEK gear technology will one-up the off-road capabilities of the 2020 Bronco thanks to Dana solid axles for both the front and rear. In layman’s terms, Ford might be tempted to square off with Fiat Chrysler’s most no-nonsense 4x4 offering: the Jeep Wrangler.

The 2019 Ranger and 2020 Bronco will be manufactured at the Michigan Assembly Plant, with production of the mid-size pickup truck scheduled to kick off in the latter part of 2018. Approximately $850 million will be invested in the production complex to welcome the two future models.

We know the 2019 Ranger will look extremely similar to that available right now in Europe, but the next-generation Bronco has still to show up on the public roads. Despite the fact nobody knows what it looks like, our friends from the Bronco 6G forum have tried their luck from square one.

Bronco 6G forum’s take on the 2020 Bronco is a four-door affair with a boxy silhouette, round headlights, and rectangular taillights. The front grille, meanwhile, reads “BRONCO” in similar fashion to what the F-150 Raptor has to its name. One of the more interesting design elements of this set of renderings is the “Air Roof” that consists of three to four roof removable roof panels. Open-air off-roading for the win!
2020 Ford Bronco body-on-frame Ford Bronco SUV Ford rendering
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed