Rendering: 2020 Ford Bronco Four-Door SUV Looks Ready to Conquer Mountains

Following years of speculation, FoMoCo made the announcement at the beginning of 2017, confirming that the Bronco will be back for the 2020 model year. Expected to ride on a modified T6 platform that will be shared with the U.S.-spec 2019 Ford Ranger, the newcomer will be a downright mid-size SUV
, not a crossover. More to the point, it’ll be body-on-frame
.
Word on the street is AdvanTEK gear technology will one-up the off-road capabilities of the 2020 Bronco thanks to Dana solid axles
for both the front and rear. In layman’s terms, Ford might be tempted to square off with Fiat Chrysler’s most no-nonsense 4x4 offering: the Jeep Wrangler.
The 2019 Ranger and 2020 Bronco will be manufactured at the Michigan Assembly Plant, with production of the mid-size pickup truck scheduled to kick off in the latter part of 2018. Approximately $850 million
will be invested in the production complex to welcome the two future models.
We know the 2019 Ranger will look extremely similar to that available right now in Europe, but the next-generation Bronco has still to show up on the public roads. Despite the fact nobody knows what it looks like, our friends from the Bronco 6G forum
have tried their luck from square one.
Bronco 6G forum’s take on the 2020 Bronco is a four-door affair with a boxy silhouette, round headlights, and rectangular taillights. The front grille, meanwhile, reads “BRONCO”
in similar fashion to what the F-150 Raptor
has to its name. One of the more interesting design elements of this set of renderings is the “Air Roof”
that consists of three to four roof removable roof panels. Open-air off-roading for the win!