autoevolution

Liquid Blue Ford Fiesta ST Is What Hot Hatch Dreams Are Made of

10 Jul 2017, 12:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With the seventh generation of the Fiesta, the Ford Motor Company took a step back as far as the go-faster department is concerned. That’s because the ST is now a three-cylinder affair, which isn’t nearly enough to get one’s blood boiling. This, in turn, gets us to the last-generation Fiesta ST.
18 photos
Liquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta STLiquid Blue-painted Ford Fiesta ST
Often described as the golden standard in the subcompact segment, the Fiesta ST of days gone past makes use of a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with just the right amount of power and torque for a vehicle of this size and weight. We like it a lot, especially in ST200 form, but there’s only one ST out there that wins the beauty pageant outright.

Created specifically for the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, the world’s only Fiesta ST painted in Liquid Blue is now offered at auction. Having made its debut alongside the Shelby GT350R Mustang and all-new GT, the one-of-one ST got into private hands in 2016. The owner now wants to parts ways with it, despite an accident-free Carfax and a clean Michigan title.

Listed on Bring a Trailer and showing just 727 miles on the odometer, the Liquid Blue Fiesta ST is currently valued at $17,250. There are three days to go until the hammer strikes “sold,” so it wouldn’t be all that surprising for the turbo’d hatchback to break the $20,000 mark by then.

Not all is milk and honey, though. As per the description, “the finish remains in good condition, with two visible cracks and some minor blemishes as detailed in the gallery. The seller also notes some light swirl marks in the paint and stone chips on the front.” Good luck fixing those imperfections, for Liquid Blue is a color reserved to the 2017 Ford GT.

The interior, meanwhile, is dressed in black Alcantara and white leather. Compared to the bog-standard ST, this example of the breed also features Alcantara on the steering wheel. On that note, the highest bidder takes home the car and a warranty coverage until February 2018.
Ford Fiesta ST Liquid Blue auction Ford Fiesta Bring A Trailer Ford hot hatchback
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern