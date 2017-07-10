Liquid Blue Ford Fiesta ST Is What Hot Hatch Dreams Are Made of

With the seventh generation of the Fiesta, the Ford Motor Company
took a step back as far as the go-faster department is concerned. That’s because the ST is now a three-cylinder affair, which isn’t nearly enough to get one’s blood boiling. This, in turn, gets us to the last-generation Fiesta ST.
Often described as the golden standard in the subcompact segment, the Fiesta ST of days gone past makes use of a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with just the right amount of power and torque for a vehicle of this size and weight. We like it a lot, especially in ST200 form
, but there’s only one ST out there that wins the beauty pageant outright.
Created specifically for the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, the world’s only Fiesta ST painted in Liquid Blue
is now offered at auction. Having made its debut alongside the Shelby GT350R Mustang and all-new GT, the one-of-one ST got into private hands in 2016. The owner now wants to parts ways with it, despite an accident-free Carfax and a clean Michigan title.
Listed on Bring a Trailer
and showing just 727 miles on the odometer, the Liquid Blue Fiesta ST
is currently valued at $17,250. There are three days to go until the hammer strikes “sold,”
so it wouldn’t be all that surprising for the turbo’d hatchback to break the $20,000 mark by then.
Not all is milk and honey, though. As per the description, “the finish remains in good condition, with two visible cracks and some minor blemishes as detailed in the gallery. The seller also notes some light swirl marks in the paint and stone chips on the front.”
Good luck fixing those imperfections, for Liquid Blue is a color reserved to the 2017 Ford GT
.
The interior, meanwhile, is dressed in black Alcantara and white leather. Compared to the bog-standard ST, this example of the breed also features Alcantara on the steering wheel. On that note, the highest bidder takes home the car and a warranty coverage until February 2018.