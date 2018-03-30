Production Lincoln Aviator Will Look Just Like the Concept

Most auto shows feature plenty of exciting concepts that never reach production or get diluted so much they become unrecognizable. However, the Aviator which Lincoln presented at the New York Auto Show is pretty much ready for public consumption.

Frankly, we're not surprised at all, since the Aviator concept already looked like something you could drive away. It's got regular wheels, normal plastic body cladding, four exhaust pipes, seatbelts and a steering wheel.



Of course, we see things that will need to be changed. For example, those bespoke side mirrors are a little too streamlined. They will probably also have to add a radar system in the grille and reduce the amount of window tint.



The automaker remains secretive when it comes to the platform. However, we do know that the Aviator is smaller than the Navigator yet sits seven people in comfort. And while the concept was rear-driven, AWD seems only natural for production.



The road-going SUV will enter production in 2019 and promises to be powered by a combination of bi-turbo V6 engine and plug-in hybrid goodies. Presumably, that's the 335 horsepower 2.7-liter EcoBoost from the Continental, helped by at last 150 hp of electricity, since it's said to be "mightier than many supercars on the road today.”



One of our favorite design elements of the Aviator is the grille. We've seen this kind of shape on other Lincoln models, but they inverted. The glowing badge also gives it a very distinctive look.



The paint is called Flight Blue and keeps with the motif. Both the side and the interior suggest that the Aviator has nothing to prove. The lines are straight and the ambiance peaceful, a big like the full-size



