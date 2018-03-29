autoevolution
Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Pickup Shows Cool Design Details, Evolutionary Interior

The Volkswagen Atlas magically transformed into three cars at the 2018 New York Auto Show. Besides the SUV we already know, the automaker also showed a sportier version and this, the Tanoak pickup truck.
For now, it's only a concept, but this has got to be one of the most production-intent concepts we've ever seen. For example check of the interior, where the plastics look cheap enough to come out of a factory.

But there are multiple twists which are being previewed here, and we want to discuss. For example, the top of the dashboard is covered in brown plastic which has a bead going across to suggest ruggedness. We've never seen that kind of "fake stitching" before.

Another cool feature is the climate control, which is mostly controlled by a touchscreen. From the way it looks, we suspect that's going to go into several future Volkswagens.

For extra design flair, this interior has some features that are less production-intent. For example, the steering wheel has aluminum spokes, and there's ambient lighting cutting across the air vents.

Both the headlights and taillights are connected over the middle of the car into single units. And like the EV concepts, even the VW badges have been made to glow. Fog lights? Try a halo of LEDs around the air vents in the bumper. Another feature everybody loved in NY is the door handles, which have been cleverly hidden into the bodywork.

The Tanoak is much bigger than the regular Atlas, previewing the largest car ever created on the MQB platform. Yet its proportions are a little better thanks to chunky tires

Volkswagen has already told everybody that the production version will be powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine with around 270 horsepower. AWD will be standard, as will an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Expect the most American Volkswagen ever to go into production at the Chattanooga, Tennessee factory about a year from now.
