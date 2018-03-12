autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback Looks Undecided Between a Hatch and a Coupe

12 Mar 2018, 11:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There is this trend going on in the automotive world that sees manufacturers try to come up with as many body types and variations for every model as possible, filling every niche and creating new ones as they go.
11 photos
2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback
It's hard to tell where it all started, but you could look back to the BMW X6 or the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, two of the vehicles whose success defied logic. You'll probably notice that both companies cited activate in the more rarified premium circles, but the sickness has spread over to the mainstream segment as well in the meantime.

Since everybody's developing modular platforms now, it's never been easier - or more cost-effective - to throw slightly different bodies and see your lineup grow exponentially, to the immense confusion of the buyer. "Do we get the hatchback, the sedan, the four-door coupe, the shooting brake or the fastback? You know what, we'll probably go for the crossover. Or maybe the pickup truck? Just give us the performance version of the convertible and be done with it."

That may be an exaggeration, but only by a tiny margin. It's not exactly fair that we chose this introduction when talking about a Hyundai model - since the South Korean manufacturer isn't the worst offender - but it looks like it's catching up fast. And this i30 N Fastback is part of that process.

In case you somehow missed it so far, Hyundai is launching performance versions of its models, which is what that "N" in the i30 N Fastback name's stands for. But don't be tempted to laugh it off and save up a bit more for a Volkswagen Golf GTI, because the i30 N has had rather positive reviews. It's not the best hot hatch out there - nor better than the GTI - but it's a valid effort from a manufacturer that's new to the game.

Like the regular i30 N, the Fastback will get the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with either 250 or 275 hp, the latter coming via an optional performance package that also includes upgrades for the brakes, tires, and wheels, as well as a mechanical differential.

In the end, it all comes down to its styling for the i30 N Fastback. Some people will like it, while others will see it as an oddity. It's definitely not a very common style, particularly for a vehicle this big, but it does have its advantages: slightly longer trunk and better aerodynamics. The downsides, though, are pretty obvious as well: less practical trunk and a pretty odd shape that will surely get you spotted. Well, some might find the latter a positive trait, so you never know, this could turn out to be a successful model for Hyundai.
2019 hyundai i30 n fastback Hyundai i30 N Fastback Hyundai i30 n fastback spyshots fastback Hyundai N
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI Kona ElectricHYUNDAI Kona Electric Small SUVHYUNDAI Sonata HybridHYUNDAI Sonata Hybrid MediumHYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata MediumHYUNDAI Santa FeHYUNDAI Santa Fe Medium SUVHYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactAll HYUNDAI models  