2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback Looks Undecided Between a Hatch and a Coupe

In the end, it all comes down to its styling for the i30 N Fastback. Some people will like it, while others will see it as an oddity. It's definitely not a very common style, particularly for a vehicle this big, but it does have its advantages: slightly longer trunk and better aerodynamics. The downsides, though, are pretty obvious as well: less practical trunk and a pretty odd shape that will surely get you spotted. Well, some might find the latter a positive trait, so you never know, this could turn out to be a successful model for It's hard to tell where it all started, but you could look back to the BMW X6 or the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, two of the vehicles whose success defied logic. You'll probably notice that both companies cited activate in the more rarified premium circles, but the sickness has spread over to the mainstream segment as well in the meantime.Since everybody's developing modular platforms now, it's never been easier - or more cost-effective - to throw slightly different bodies and see your lineup grow exponentially, to the immense confusion of the buyer. "Do we get the hatchback, the sedan, the four-door coupe, the shooting brake or the fastback? You know what, we'll probably go for the crossover. Or maybe the pickup truck? Just give us the performance version of the convertible and be done with it."That may be an exaggeration, but only by a tiny margin. It's not exactly fair that we chose this introduction when talking about a Hyundai model - since the South Korean manufacturer isn't the worst offender - but it looks like it's catching up fast. And this i30 N Fastback is part of that process.In case you somehow missed it so far, Hyundai is launching performance versions of its models, which is what that "N" in the i30 N Fastback name's stands for. But don't be tempted to laugh it off and save up a bit more for a Volkswagen Golf GTI, because the i30 N has had rather positive reviews. It's not the best hot hatch out there - nor better than the GTI - but it's a valid effort from a manufacturer that's new to the game.Like the regular i30 N, the Fastback will get the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with either 250 or 275 hp, the latter coming via an optional performance package that also includes upgrades for the brakes, tires, and wheels, as well as a mechanical differential.In the end, it all comes down to its styling for the i30 N Fastback. Some people will like it, while others will see it as an oddity. It's definitely not a very common style, particularly for a vehicle this big, but it does have its advantages: slightly longer trunk and better aerodynamics. The downsides, though, are pretty obvious as well: less practical trunk and a pretty odd shape that will surely get you spotted. Well, some might find the latter a positive trait, so you never know, this could turn out to be a successful model for Hyundai.