Genesis Essentia Brings AI Bubble-Roof GT Concept to New York

Up until the 2018 New York Auto Show (NYIAS), the Genesis brand had no electric vehicle with which to dazzle the audience. To make its way into this market as well, the luxury car maker presented its first such model, the stunning Essentia Concept.

3 photos



The low-riding machine features an elongated windshield that extends down to the front bumper and turns into a transparent hood. Towards the back, the windshield morphs into a stretched bubble roof, that ends abruptly at the car’s cut-off back.



Access to the interior of the Essentia is being granted through butterfly-style doors, that open to a custom-tailored interior. This is made of mixed materials, starting with cognac leather on the seats and ending with Oxford Blue leather for the center console.



The concept is powered by a high-density battery pack and an undisclosed number of electric motors. This combo allows the Essentia to have a 0 to 60 acceleration time of only three seconds.







Translated, that means the car is not only connected to the Internet, but also to the infrastructure and other vehicles. That allows it, for instance, to recommend routes based on driver inclination and preferences, not based on generic elements like the quickest or more efficient route.



The Essentia can also communicate with the owners smart home, turning on lights or allowing access to delivery companies. It can also be used as a payment tool, through the mobile payments feature on the center screen.



