Facelifted 2019 Lincoln MKC Adopts Continental Grille

Make no mistake about it, the front end looks much better than before thanks to the grille. The Continental
touch also gives the impression the MKC is wider, though the width and front track remain unchanged from the pre-facelift model. Also new are the LED-infused headlamps and the Lincoln logo cast onto the pavement by side mirror-mounted projectors.
The premium arm of the Ford Motor Company
also made sure the MKC is safer than before, adding pre-collision assist and braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keep alert, and parallel-parking assistance. 2019 brings forth Black Label trim themes, plus perks that include “annual vehicle detailing, anytime carwashes, and access to a curated list of restaurants where noted chefs will provide an at-your-service dining experience.”
Coming as standard with SYNC 3 infotainment, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto
, the 2019 MKC can be started, locked, unlocked, and located through the Lincoln Way app. The Concierge service, meanwhile, offers the possibility to schedule pickup and delivery for vehicle service.
On the matter of engine options, the MKC
soldiers on with the 2.0- and 2.3-liter versions of the EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo. Coming with front-wheel-drive as standard, the base engine develops 254 horsepower, and the 2.3er offers 285 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel-drive is available for increased grip and control under all road conditions.
Scheduled to hit Lincoln dealers next summer, the 2019 MKC paves the way for an all-new powertrain. The Escape will be going plug-in hybrid in 2019
(presumably for MY 2020), and so will the platform-sharing MKC. These two are part of a 13-vehicle electrified roadmap Ford plans to carry out by 2022, vehicles that include the Mustang Hybrid.