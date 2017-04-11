2018 Lincoln Navigator Teased, Features Illuminated Emblem

The year was 2006 when the first U326-generation Navigator
rolled off the assembly line. Some 11 years later, the Lincoln Motor Company is finally ready to bring an all-new luxo-SUV to market. But first, the new kid will debut at the 2017 NYIAS.
Teased by its creator on the company’s Twitter page, the all-new Navigator packs massive headlamps with L-like daytime running lights, an illuminated Lincoln emblem à la Mercedes-Benz
, and massive proportions. After lighting the dark teaser up a bit, we can also see a big mesh grille inspired by that of the 2017 Continental and a stylish-looking front bumper with chrome accents and a satin chrome-like protector/skid plate.
Previewed in March 2016 by the gull-winged concept
of the same name, the 2018 Navigator rides on the same platform as the 2018 Expedition. Internally referred to as the T3, the chassis is an evolution of the F-150’s P552 platform. So to speak, it’s still a good old truck-based SUV
, and that’s fine. Just like the thirteenth-generation F-Series, aluminum will play a huge role in the construction of the new Navigator.
Expect as many as 300 pounds less than the old model, plenty of towing capacity thanks to a high-strength steel frame, and more than sufficient off-road abilities. On the subject of powertrain, don’t hold your breath for a freely aspirated V8. Instead, look forward to the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 as used by the 2018 Expedition
.
A 10-speed 10R80 automatic transmission will come as standard, whereas the four-wheel-drive model will benefit from BorgWarner’s 4417 two-speed transfer case. And yes, Lincoln
will build two versions of the 2018 Navigator: a standard wheelbase model and the L (long wheelbase).
On that note, Lincoln likes “to think some things are worth the wait.”