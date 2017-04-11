autoevolution

2018 Lincoln Navigator Teased, Features Illuminated Emblem

 
11 Apr 2017, 7:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The year was 2006 when the first U326-generation Navigator rolled off the assembly line. Some 11 years later, the Lincoln Motor Company is finally ready to bring an all-new luxo-SUV to market. But first, the new kid will debut at the 2017 NYIAS.
Teased by its creator on the company’s Twitter page, the all-new Navigator packs massive headlamps with L-like daytime running lights, an illuminated Lincoln emblem à la Mercedes-Benz, and massive proportions. After lighting the dark teaser up a bit, we can also see a big mesh grille inspired by that of the 2017 Continental and a stylish-looking front bumper with chrome accents and a satin chrome-like protector/skid plate.

Previewed in March 2016 by the gull-winged concept of the same name, the 2018 Navigator rides on the same platform as the 2018 Expedition. Internally referred to as the T3, the chassis is an evolution of the F-150’s P552 platform. So to speak, it’s still a good old truck-based SUV, and that’s fine. Just like the thirteenth-generation F-Series, aluminum will play a huge role in the construction of the new Navigator.

Expect as many as 300 pounds less than the old model, plenty of towing capacity thanks to a high-strength steel frame, and more than sufficient off-road abilities. On the subject of powertrain, don’t hold your breath for a freely aspirated V8. Instead, look forward to the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 as used by the 2018 Expedition.

A 10-speed 10R80 automatic transmission will come as standard, whereas the four-wheel-drive model will benefit from BorgWarner’s 4417 two-speed transfer case. And yes, Lincoln will build two versions of the 2018 Navigator: a standard wheelbase model and the L (long wheelbase).

On that note, Lincoln likes “to think some things are worth the wait.”

2018 Lincoln Navigator EcoBoost lincoln navigator teaser Lincoln SUV 2017 New York Auto Show
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our LINCOLN Testdrives:

2015 Lincoln Navigator64