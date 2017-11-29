2019 Lincoln Nautilus Debuts Sounding Way Cooler Than "Lincoln MKX"

And you thought Mercedes was weird when it facelifted the ML into the GLE? Well, despite the all-new name, the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus isn't a brand new SUV either. Instead, the company made the engine range all-turbo and refreshed the stying of the older MKX a bit.

55 photos



So what about those engines? Well, the entry-level Nautilus packs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo with 245 horsepower. There's also a range-topping 2.7-liter V6 rated at a respectable 335-hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are modern, featuring Ford's direct injection and twin independent variable camshaft timing, plus auto stop-start.



From a design point of view, there's no mistaking what they've done. The old



The Nautilus' cabin gets a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a more extensive infotainment with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto. Again borrowing from the Continental, Ultra Comfort seats can be specified with 22-way adjustment.



The 2019 model also gets three cool interior and exterior themes through the Black Label program. There's Chalet with Espresso and Alpine Venetian leathers and Silverwood accents. It's followed by Thoroughbred with Alcantara, Jet Black, and Chilean Maple wood accents. Lastly, the Nautilus Gala offers Carmine leather, aluminum accents, and an Alcantara headliner.



So there you have it: a Continental face, turbo engines, more tech and clever use of trim. Sounds like Lincoln is on to something. Ford's luxury brand says its customers prefer real names over alphanumeric ones. So the Nautilus is just one of many models that will adopt a new persona. I suppose it all started with the latest Continental , so it's not surprising the MKX now has the face of one.So what about those engines? Well, the entry-level Nautilus packs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo with 245 horsepower. There's also a range-topping 2.7-liter V6 rated at a respectable 335-hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are modern, featuring Ford's direct injection and twin independent variable camshaft timing, plus auto stop-start.From a design point of view, there's no mistaking what they've done. The old MKX had two grilles , like a BMW. But this one has the same look as the Continental, down to the placement of the LED daytime runners. But they must have run out of money because the back end looks practically the same.The Nautilus' cabin gets a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a more extensive infotainment with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto. Again borrowing from the Continental, Ultra Comfort seats can be specified with 22-way adjustment.The 2019 model also gets three cool interior and exterior themes through the Black Label program. There's Chalet with Espresso and Alpine Venetian leathers and Silverwood accents. It's followed by Thoroughbred with Alcantara, Jet Black, and Chilean Maple wood accents. Lastly, the Nautilus Gala offers Carmine leather, aluminum accents, and an Alcantara headliner.So there you have it: a Continental face, turbo engines, more tech and clever use of trim. Sounds like Lincoln is on to something.