2020 Lincoln Aviator Priced At $51,100, Configurator Goes Live

A mid-size crossover underpinned by the CD6 rear- and all-wheel-drive vehicle architecture, the 2020 Lincoln Aviator now has a sticker price. The cheapest starts at $51,100 excluding destination and delivery, and Lincoln is much obliged to let anyone configure their perfect Aviator on the automaker’s U.S. website.
The Reserve with the twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost is $56,190, after which the Black Label levels up to $77,695. Customers who prefer the plug-in hybrid can expect to spend $68,800 on the Grand Touring and $87,800 on the range-topping Black Label Grand Touring.

What do you get as standard? Coming to U.S. dealerships this summer, the Aviator rides on 19-inch machined wheels, heated driver and passenger seats, Lincoln Co-Pilot360, full-LED headlights, and SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment. 20- and 21-inch wheel options are also available, along with a hands-free liftgate, quad-zone climate control, head-up display, and Revel Ultima 3D Audio System with no fewer than 28 speakers.

Care to guess how much you’re paying for a fully-loaded Aviator, including destination and delivery? A little over $91,100, making the mid-size crossover seriously expensive. For reference, the truck-based Navigator full-size SUV with the EcoBoost V6 from the F-150 Raptor off-road pickup truck starts at $73,205 plus $1,295.

You know what’s curious about the Aviator with the plug-in hybrid powertrain? It matches the Navigator and F-150 Raptor in terms of horsepower, but has even more torque. To the point, the lighter, smaller sibling offers 600 pound-feet compared to 510 pound-feet.

"Aviator represents the very best of our brand DNA and signals the direction for Lincoln vehicles going forward," declared Joy Falotico, president of the Lincoln Motor Company. "It offers elegance, effortless performance, and unparalleled comfort.”

Speaking of the future, it’s believed the Ford Mach E electric crossover will be badge-engineered by Lincoln as well. The 2020 Ford Explorer, meanwhile, makes do with a hybrid option instead of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Be that as it may, both models are paired with the SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission.
