2020 Ford Explorer: America’s Best-Selling SUV Reinvented

Introduced in March 1990 as the successor to the Bronco II, the first generation of the Explorer was off to a rough start. Not in terms of sales, but because of the Firestone controversy and the high probability of rollover which hampered down the Bronco II as well since 1983.
Fast-forward to the present day, and the Explorer is bigger, smarter, safer, and more economical than ever before. The CD6 vehicle architecture of the 2020 Lincoln Aviator is shared with the mid-size SUV, and the first examples of the breed are scheduled to arrive in dealer showrooms this summer.

Manufactured at the Chicago Assembly Plant, the 2020 Ford Explorer comes standard with 18-inch wheels. The Platinum levels up to 21-inch wheels, door handles with satin aluminum inserts, liftgate appliqué, cladding inserts, roof-rack side rails, and a luxed-up grille.

Platinum models also feature a twin-panel moonroof as standard, “special leather seats,” and leather on the steering wheel, dashboard, door rollovers, and armrests. The seven-seat SUV has shorter overhangs but retains longtime traits such as the black A-pillars and D-pillars complemented by body-color C-pillars.

The PowerFold third-row seats and E-Z entry second-row seats are available as optional extras, and if you were curious, the cargo area stretches out to offer up to 87.8 cubic feet. Both rear- and all-wheel-drive are available, and the 10-speed automatic transmission comes with seven drive modes for the Terrain Management System.

Engine lineup? The 2.3-liter EcoBoost comes standard on base, XLT, and Limited models, churning out 300 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost, on the other hand, levels up to 365 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. A hybrid option will follow in the nearest of futures.

If you’re interested in towing capability, the rear-wheel-drive Explorer with the 3.0-liter EcoBoost can tow up to 5,600 pounds. That’s 12 percent superior to the outgoing model with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost. As for the Explorer with the four-cylinder turbo and Class III Trailer Tow Package, expect up to 5,300 pounds.

As for the suggested retail price, look forward to $32,765 or thereabouts.
