SpaceX Layoffs Coming Despite Record Number of 2018 Launches

3 Legal Pot is Bad for Driving, Says IIHS

2 Nearly 60 Car Models Named Top Safety Picks by the IIHS Testing This Year

1 Subaru Crowned King of the 2019 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards

More on this:

2019 Lincoln Continental Gets Top Safety Pick+ Thanks to Optional Headlights

The long line of cars to be tested this year from a safety standpoint was initiated late last week by Lincoln, which had its 2019 Continental tested and rated by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). 7 photos



To be able to get the distinction, a car must get a good rating in several areas, including driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests, all of which were aced by the model.



Additionally, the fact that is got a good or above good rating for the crash prevention and headlights helped it secure the title but, as said, only when equipped with the optional headlights.



IIHS says the stock headlights - high-intensity discharge lamps – have been rated poor because “the low beams create excessive glare for drivers of oncoming vehicles.”



The addition of the



The rating for the Continental should have been announced back in December, but the car was not included on that list because "testing of its new seat/head restraint combination for protection against whiplash wasn't completed in time." All the ratings for all the other systems were carried over from the previous year.



For this year, the Lincoln Continental is the first American-made car to receive the distinction. This is the third consecutive year the car manages to ace the tests, meaning all the versions that were launched after production of the nameplate was resumed in 2017. After being put through the organization’s testing procedure last year with a bunch of other cars, the Continental came out with a Top Safety Pick+ score, but only when equipped with the optional headlights that scored a good rating.To be able to get the distinction, a car must get a good rating in several areas, including driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests, all of which were aced by the model.Additionally, the fact that is got a good or above good rating for the crash prevention and headlights helped it secure the title but, as said, only when equipped with the optional headlights.IIHS says the stock headlights - high-intensity discharge lamps – have been rated poor because “the low beams create excessive glare for drivers of oncoming vehicles.”The addition of the Continental to the list of cars that earned the distinction brings the number of Top Safety Pick+ vehicles in this latest batch to 31. An additional 27 have qualified for the lesser rating of Top Safety Pick.The rating for the Continental should have been announced back in December, but the car was not included on that list because "testing of its new seat/head restraint combination for protection against whiplash wasn't completed in time." All the ratings for all the other systems were carried over from the previous year.For this year, the Lincoln Continental is the first American-made car to receive the distinction. This is the third consecutive year the car manages to ace the tests, meaning all the versions that were launched after production of the nameplate was resumed in 2017.

load press release