autoevolution

2019 Lincoln Continental Gets Top Safety Pick+ Thanks to Optional Headlights

14 Jan 2019, 9:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Safety
The long line of cars to be tested this year from a safety standpoint was initiated late last week by Lincoln, which had its 2019 Continental tested and rated by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
7 photos
Lincoln Continental Coach Door EditionLincoln Continental Coach Door EditionLincoln Continental Coach Door EditionLincoln Continental Coach Door EditionLincoln Continental Coach Door EditionLincoln Continental Coach Door Edition
After being put through the organization’s testing procedure last year with a bunch of other cars, the Continental came out with a Top Safety Pick+ score, but only when equipped with the optional headlights that scored a good rating.

To be able to get the distinction, a car must get a good rating in several areas, including driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests, all of which were aced by the model.

Additionally, the fact that is got a good or above good rating for the crash prevention and headlights helped it secure the title but, as said, only when equipped with the optional headlights.

IIHS says the stock headlights - high-intensity discharge lamps – have been rated poor because “the low beams create excessive glare for drivers of oncoming vehicles.”

The addition of the Continental to the list of cars that earned the distinction brings the number of Top Safety Pick+ vehicles in this latest batch to 31. An additional 27 have qualified for the lesser rating of Top Safety Pick.

The rating for the Continental should have been announced back in December, but the car was not included on that list because "testing of its new seat/head restraint combination for protection against whiplash wasn't completed in time." All the ratings for all the other systems were carried over from the previous year.

For this year, the Lincoln Continental is the first American-made car to receive the distinction. This is the third consecutive year the car manages to ace the tests, meaning all the versions that were launched after production of the nameplate was resumed in 2017.
2019 lincoln continental Lincoln Continental ihhs Top Safety Pick safety rating Lincoln
press release
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
LINCOLN models:
LINCOLN AviatorLINCOLN Aviator Large SUVLINCOLN NavigatorLINCOLN Navigator Large SUVLINCOLN NautilusLINCOLN Nautilus Medium SUVLINCOLN MKCLINCOLN MKC Medium SUVLINCOLN MKZLINCOLN MKZ MediumAll LINCOLN models  
 
 