Lincoln Sells Out Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition

Available for the 2019 and 2020 model years, the 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition differs from the Continental that doesn’t sell all that well by means of the rear doors. Revealed in December 2018, the limited-edition luxury sedan has sold out, all 80 examples of the breed. 7 photos



Priced at more than $110,000, the 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition features a numbered door sill plate and six additional inches of wheelbase. The first units are expected to be delivered in the summer, and as expected, each and every single one comes with all the bells and whistles that Lincoln can throw at it.



The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 churns out 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, sent to all four wheels by the 6F55. That’s right; in a world where Ford offers a 10-speed automatic in the F-150, the luxurious Continental makes do with a six-speed transmission developed in collaboration with General Motors in the 2000s!



Normal, Sport, and Comfort driving modes are offered, along with Perfect Position seats, Active Noise Control, Revel Ultima Audio, and the Black Label treatment. “People appreciate elegance and glamour,” said David Woodhouse, design director at Lincoln. “And they want the easiest way to get in and out of a vehicle. These doors answer to both.”



Unfortunately for Woodhouse, the doors are not the problem when it comes down to the Continental. The fact that it’s based on the Ford Fusion is, along with the uninspiring powertrain options and unremarkable interior.



Even Cadillac came forward with a twin-turbo V8 for the CT6, and looking back, Lincoln should’ve made the coach doors standard even on the entry-level trim. Bringing back the storied nameplate isn’t enough to fool prospective customers into thinking this is a proper



