Tesla Ready to Roll Model 3 in Europe from February

Just as promised ever since the end of last year, the first ever Tesla Model 3 cars specifically meant for Europe will begin rolling down its road this February. 12 photos



The first version of the car to reach customers is the Long Range Battery one, which may be considered the entry level of the nameplate. Not long after this moment, the second variant, the Performance, should be on the road as well. The company will contact customers as soon as the delivery date approaches to ask details about the registration and the payment method.



The difference between the two variants is that one focuses on range and the other on performance. Range-wise, the entry level provides 560 km of range on a full battery, compared to the 530 km provided by the Performance.



The Performance is however more capable than its longer lasting sibling, as it has a 3.5 seconds (0-100 kph) acceleration time and 250 kph (155 mph) top speed, compared to 4.8 seconds and 233 kph.



Pricing for the Tesla Model 3 in Europe varies depending on the country the purchase is being made in. The cheapest car can be bought in France, where the entry level starts at 53,500 EUR and the top of the range at 64,300 EUR.



The most expensive Model 3s are to be found in Finland, where the price has been set at 60,500 EUR for the entry level and at 71.700 EUR for the top model. Several optional equipment is available and can add nearly 8,000 EUR on the starting price.



The success of the European launch of the Model 3 is essential for Tesla, which last week announced it will lay off around 3,000 people in an attempt to cut cost and be able to offer lower-priced cars for its customers.