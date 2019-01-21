Mankato Woman Charged After Toddler Falls Out of Moving Car

More on this:

1 Toddler Strapped in Carseat Falls Out of Moving Car, Mom Keeps Going

2 CCTV Captures Moment Toddler Falls Out of Moving Car on Busy Street

3 Sisters Come up With Carseat Alternative to Potentially Fatal Puffy Coats

4 Mother’s Quick Thinking And a Carseat Save Toddler During Carjacking

5 Dad Charged After 6YO Daughter Strangles Baby Brother When Left Alone in Car