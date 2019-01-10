Tesla Model 3 Tested By Kelley Blue Book, “It’s Amazing”

5 Tesla Appoints Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison to Its Board

Review after review, the Model 3 has been hailed as the must-have electric vehicle of the moment. Kelley Blue Book mirrors the verdict, with Micah Muzio starting the road test by claiming “it’s amazing to drive in all regards.” 40 photos



Another thing that makes Model 3 ownership unique is the key card and smartphone app that lets the owner check essential information such as the charge level. Speaking of charging, 200 miles of range come at $14 if you choose a Supercharger station instead of a household outlet.



Even the tester that Kelley Blue Book took for a spin comes with quality issues. The rear seats could use more recline according to Muzio, and the list of negative points is rounded off by the low seat cushions which place the rear occupants’ knees higher than expected.



No fewer than 145,846 examples were delivered in the 12-month period, leaving the Lexus RX (111,641) in the dust. Tesla claims U.S. sales of Model 3 were “roughly double those of the runner up [sedan].”



The Performance with all-wheel drive and Long Range certainly is, but even lesser configurations are a-OK compared to the competition. Part of the driving experience is the quick steering ratio, which makes the Model 3 more agile than you would expect an EV to be.Elon Musk talked smack about the BMW M3 not that long ago, but as expected, a well-sorted Model 3 comes at a price. The Enhanced Autopilot package, for example, adds a mind-boggling $5,000 to the retail price.Another thing that makes Model 3 ownership unique is the key card and smartphone app that lets the owner check essential information such as the charge level. Speaking of charging, 200 miles of range come at $14 if you choose a Supercharger station instead of a household outlet.Even the tester that Kelley Blue Book took for a spin comes with quality issues. The rear seats could use more recline according to Muzio, and the list of negative points is rounded off by the low seat cushions which place the rear occupants’ knees higher than expected.The “brakes feel completely natural” despite the fact Tesla had to update the firmware after Consumer Reports identified a problem with braking distance. More to the point, 152 feet from 60 miles per hour is worse than the stopping distance of a Ford F-150 pickup truck.Love it or hate it, the smallest and cheapest car in Tesla’s lineup is an interesting alternative to the weird-looking and expensive BMW i3, as well as the disappointing Chevrolet Bolt. As a matter of fact, the Model 3 has been crowned the best-selling premium vehicle in the United States during its first full year of production.No fewer than 145,846 examples were delivered in the 12-month period, leaving the Lexus RX (111,641) in the dust. Tesla claims U.S. sales of Model 3 were “roughly double those of the runner up [sedan].”