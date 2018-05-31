Tesla Gives Model 3 OTA Update, Consumer Reports Now Recommends the EV

Last week, Consumer Reports (CR) gave Tesla a run for its money after it decided not to recommend the Model 3 as a car worth buying due to a host of problems it allegedly found. Following some Musk magic, the EV now has CR’s blessing.

“What’s clear is that he’s listening and they’re trying to make this car better,” CR’s director of auto testing Jake Fisher said when Musk promised to fix the flaws. “As the car changes, we’ll do our best to keep up with testing.” During tests conducted by the organization on its 327-acre test facility, the Model 3 was found to have issues with braking, controls, and ride quality. Of the three, the biggest problem was considered to be the one with braking distance, which was found to be “far worse than any contemporary car” tested.More precisely, the required stopping distance from 60 mph was found to be 152 feet, longer than the 133 feet Tesla itself says the Model 3 is capable of.Elon Musk quickly conceded defeat and said, to the surprise of many, that the Model 3’s braking issues would be fixed by means of an over-the-air (OTA) update that would improve the calibration of the antilock braking system.The billionaire kept his word and his company a few days back released the fix. The updated car was taken once again to the track by CR, which says it now recommends the car to buyers.The new tests found that the braking distance has improved by almost 20 feet, bringing the new performance well within the manufacturer’s stated numbers.It’s not yet clear what improvements the carmaker made to the controls layout and ride quality to change CR’s mind.In the initial testing, the lack of gauges on the dash and the few buttons in the car were the reasons why the organization said the Model 3 failed controls scrutiny.The stiff ride, unsupportive rear seat, and excessive wind noise at highway speeds where the reasons why the car failed ride quality scrutiny.“What’s clear is that he’s listening and they’re trying to make this car better,” CR’s director of auto testing Jake Fisher said when Musk promised to fix the flaws. “As the car changes, we’ll do our best to keep up with testing.”