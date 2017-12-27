autoevolution
 

Consumer Reports: Tesla Model S Tops 2017 Owner Satisfaction Survey

Every end of the year, Consumer Reports publishes a survey-based top 10 of the most satisfying cars out there. The data for 2017 is in, and after analyzing more than half a million vehicles, CR subscribers have chosen the Tesla Model S as the most satisfying vehicle on sale in the U.S. of A.
Focused on six categories (driving experience, comfort, value, styling, audio, climate system), the Owner Satisfaction Survey puts the Model S first in the ranking for one too many reasons. The 235-mile driving range on a single charge for the 75-kWh battery, the free charging at Supercharger stations, the performance of the… uh, Performance, and the standard all-wheel-drive, there’s a lot to like about the S. As an added bonus, the Model S can seat seven with the rear-facing jump seats.

On second place, the Porsche 911 ticks all the right boxes, full stop. The Chevrolet Corvette can make even the Nine-Eleven blush with anxiety, the Lincoln Continental is a step in the right direction, and the Ford F-350 does what you would expect a heavy-duty pickup truck do, and then some considering the improvements in comfort, refinement, and technology.

As for the bottom part of the top 10, Mazda’s incredibly exciting MX-5 Miata comes in sixth place. Seventh is for the eco-minded drivers out there, with Consumer Reports’ subscribers recognizing the Toyota Prius as the go-to hybrid car of the moment. Tesla scores again with the Model X electric crossover on eight, while ninth goes to the Honda Odyssey minivan, which is perfect for the family stuff even in basic trim.

And finally, care to guess what car ranked tenth? It’s the oldest model of the pony and muscle car segments, the Dodge "Mopar-Or-No-Car" Challenger. Available with V6, all-wheel-drive, and in hell-bent for leather Demon specification, it’s hard to resist the Challenger. But for all that, Fiat Chrysler could surely use a more modern platform for its all-American icon, likely to come from Maserati or Alfa Romeo.
