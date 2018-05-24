autoevolution
 

Elon Musk Waves the White Flag, Promises Improved Model 3

24 May 2018, 6:37 UTC ·
by
On Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk went on a very Trump-like Twitter rant against the “hypocrisy of big media companies,” claiming some outlets “publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie.”
The bellicose attitude was however completely absent when it came to responding to Consumer Reports’ (CR) bad review of the Model 3.

CR slammed on Monday Tesla Model 3, “the electric automaker’s first attempt at a more affordable mass-market car,” saying it will not recommend the vehicle for purchase. The reasons? Issues with braking, controls, and ride quality.

When testing the car on CR’s 327-acre test facility, braking was found to be “far worse than any contemporary car we’ve tested.” The required stopping distance from 60 mph was found to be 152 feet, longer than the 133 feet Tesla itself says the Model 3 is capable of. A lot of inconsistencies in braking distances were also found.

The lack of  gauges on the dash and the few buttons in the car were the reasons why the organization said the Model 3 failed controls scrutiny, while the stiff ride, unsupportive rear seat, and excessive wind noise at highway speeds did the same for ride quality.

On Wednesday, CR published Musk’s point of view, following a “wide-ranging conversation.” According to the organization, Musk admitted some of the faults found by its experts and even said Tesla will be working on finding a fix for some of them.

First off, Tesla would fix the braking distance issue using an over-the-air (OTA) update that would improve the calibration of the antilock braking system.

The car’s distracting touch controls would also be improved, limiting the need of the driver of repeatedly reaching for the screen to change the car’s settings.

“What’s clear is that he’s listening and they’re trying to make this car better,” said CR’s director of auto testing  Jake Fisher.

“As the car changes, we’ll do our best to keep up with testing.”
