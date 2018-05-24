2019 Nissan Altima Edition One to Sell Starting June, Gifts Included

The recently unveiled Nissan Altima will begin selling this June in the U.S., starting with a limited run called Edition One.

This Altima will ride on 19-inch dark gray aluminum-alloy wheels and three years of complimentary Nissan Concierge Service will be offered as a bonus. Only three exterior colors would be made available for it.



This version of the sedan will be offered only for the top-of-the-line Altima Platinum VC-Turbo, already fitted with high-end adornments like leather-appointed seating or a moonroof. This variant is powered by the company's first production-ready variable compression turbo inline 4, a 3.5-liter V6.



This engine replaces the old 3.5-liter V6 and has performance figures high enough to impress its potential buyers: 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft.



The new Altima will also use the



Reservations for the Edition One will be taken starting June 15. All those going for the special edition will have to chose a gift from Nissan: an Amazon Echo Show plus Amazon Prime membership, a Bose Soundlink Revolve+, an Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Prime membership, or a Series 3 Apple Watch.



“This new



