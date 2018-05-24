autoevolution
 

2019 Nissan Altima Edition One to Sell Starting June, Gifts Included

24 May 2018, 7:04 UTC
by
The recently unveiled Nissan Altima will begin selling this June in the U.S., starting with a limited run called Edition One.
Several changes would be made to this version as compared to the stock one, all of them visual: rear spoiler, external ground lighting, illuminated kick plates, as well as Edition One badging in various places on the vehicle.

This Altima will ride on 19-inch dark gray aluminum-alloy wheels and three years of complimentary Nissan Concierge Service will be offered as a bonus. Only three exterior colors would be made available for it.

This version of the sedan will be offered only for the top-of-the-line Altima Platinum VC-Turbo, already fitted with high-end adornments like leather-appointed seating or a moonroof. This variant is powered by the company's first production-ready variable compression turbo inline 4, a 3.5-liter V6.

This engine replaces the old 3.5-liter V6 and has performance figures high enough to impress its potential buyers: 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft.

The new Altima will also use the ProPilot assist features. Part of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility suite, it will allow drivers to stay centered in their lane, navigate stop-and-go traffic, maintain set vehicle speed and maintain a set distance to the vehicle ahead.

Reservations for the Edition One will be taken starting June 15. All those going for the special edition will have to chose a gift from Nissan: an Amazon Echo Show plus Amazon Prime membership, a Bose Soundlink Revolve+, an Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Prime membership, or a Series 3 Apple Watch.

“This new Altima builds on 25 years and more than 5.6 million Altima sales to date – but to us, this is just a starting point,” said Denis Le Vot, Nissan North America senior vice president

“That’s why we decided to shake up the midsize segment in terms of design, driving enjoyment and technologies that are advanced and affordable.”
