Tesla Model 3 Looks Lost in Geneva

In fact, even this car had Michigan plates, further reinforcing the idea the only Model 3s that unofficially made it into Europe are the ones bought by a mystery German manufacturer for testing and reverse engineering. Who knows, maybe this one won't head back to the States either if the price is right. One of these peculiarities is that Musk's company doesn't attend car shows, despite them being a very good occasion to get in touch with a large number of people. It's hard to tell exactly why it chooses to sit out, but considering it has problems meeting demand, it might not be such a bad idea for now.After what happened since the new sedan's introduction to the market, it definitely doesn't need more Model 3 buyers as it's currently struggling to ramp up production to the desired levels and finish delivering those over 400,000 pre-orders it's had for the past two years.All this considered, seeing a Tesla Model 3 in Geneva seemed both a bit odd and right at the same time. The electric sedan is all the talk right now, at least as far as electric vehicles are concerned, and given the current trend in the industry, its presence felt natural.Not so the actual presentation. Since this wasn't an official Tesla Inc. booth, the Model 3 didn't get the best possible representation. The lonely EV had an uninspiring black paint finish and a rather early 2000s decal telling everyone what they were looking at.It's not the kind of position you would expect from the car a lot of people (mostly Tesla fans, though) consider to be the closest we are to a representation of the future. But rest assured, even if it was hidden at the Caresoft stand, the moment people realized it was a Model 3, they would instantly flock to check it out. Especially since it's such a rare sight (practically non-existent) in Europe.In fact, even this car had Michigan plates, further reinforcing the idea the only Model 3s that unofficially made it into Europe are the ones bought by a mystery German manufacturer for testing and reverse engineering. Who knows, maybe this one won't head back to the States either if the price is right.