Tesla Model 3 Drives Really Well, Says Consumer Reports

28 Feb 2018, 20:45 UTC ·
by
Consumer Reports have been very critical of Tesla's build quality and reliability. However, they still bought a brand new Model 3 sedan because of its game-changing nature.
To get behind the wheel of the Model 3, CR placed an early order. But that also means they had to pay extra for the car. What everybody thinks is a $35,000 electric car for the masses turned into a $59,000 expense. But that's not too bad considering you could spend as much for an optioned out 3 Series or C-Class.

As one of the comments jokes, "the future is $60k cars with panel gaps and shoddy build quality. I can't wait..."

Consumer Reports just got the Tesla in their labs, so they can't tell us if it lives up to the hype. However, first impressions are really good, with the driving experience taking center stage.

Being an early adopter means you'll have to pay extra for the Model 3 with the 310-mile extended battery package. The standard model you'll get for $35,000 will have about 220 miles. We know that doesn't sound very interesting, but the industry has caught up to Tesla. For example, Hyundai yesterday revealed the Kona EV crossover with up to 292 miles of range right out of the box.

Unlike the Model S and X monsters with AWD, it's not the acceleration that impresses here. Instead, Consumer Reports praises the smaller car for the way it stays "glued to the road" and responds quickly to steering input. The suspension also doesn't lean a lot in the corners, the tradeoff being a choppy ride.

They make comments about the Model 3's door handles too, saying they feel awkward and complicated for no reason. We think they're not as bad as those on the more prominent Teslas, and streamlining is the best way to save fuel.

We suspect that the big screen will also take a lot of criticism once the full review comes out. However, Tesla is unlikely to back down from its minimalist approach to interior design.

