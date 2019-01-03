autoevolution

Tesla Delivers 245,240 Vehicles In 2018, Reduces Pricing By $2,000

3 Jan 2019, 10:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
After announcing that it’ll cover the federal tax credit difference on cars not delivered before 2019, Tesla started the year with the proverbial bombshell. More to the point, 2018 sales exceed everyone’s expectations, with Tesla racking up 245,240 deliveries.
40 photos
Tesla Model 3 structureTesla Model 3 structureTesla Model 3 structureTesla Model 3 structureTesla Model 3 structureTesla Model 3 structureTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3
The fourth quarter is impressive in its own right, accounting for 90,700 vehicles. Of these deliveries, 63,150 were Model 3 sedans, representing a growth of 13 percent over the third quarter of the year. Throughout 2018, the Model 3 outsold the Model S and Model X by a considerable margin.

No fewer than 145,846 examples of the breed were delivered, with 1,010 units in transit at the end of the fourth quarter. Tesla makes a case for inventory levels that are “the smallest in the automotive industry,” which goes to show the competition has a lot of catching up to do.

As the headline suggests, Tesla is also operating a price reducing in the United States as of January 2019 because the federal tax credit was reduced from $7,500 to $3,750. Customers “may also be eligible for several state and local electric vehicle and utility incentives, which range up to $4,000.”

Even though it’s riddled with issues as a consequence of accelerated production, the Model 3 was “the best-selling premium vehicle in the U.S. for the full year.” Tesla highlights that U.S. sales of the cheapest model in the lineup are “double those of the runner-up.”

A stellar finish to 2018 and encouraging news for 2019, Tesla appears to understand that the halving of the federal tax credit is a matter of life and death in the business of selling electric vehicles. After all, no automaker would reduce the price of its entire lineup by $2k when sales are better than ever.

On the other hand, the net effect of the reduction translates to a $1,750 increase for the consumer. Looking at the matter from a different perspective, some people have $3,750 or less tax liability, thus making the price cut far more relevant than the $7,000 federal tax credit operated before 2019.

Lowering the MSRP for the 3, S, and X further translates to tax cuts and registration fee drops in various states, along with lower insurance. Last, but certainly not least, a lower retail price makes it easier to access a loan and lower monthly payments.
Tesla Model 3 sales Tesla US industry
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Car Brands – Who Owns WhatCar Brands – Who Owns What
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Cars with the Most Cargo Capacity You Can Buy in the United States How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 