2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Video Teaser Showcases Interior Assistant

For this year’s edition of the Consumer Electronics Show , the three-pointed star has the CLA to reveal. The venue and model were chosen because both embody technological prowess. The coupe-ified sedan, for example, has something called Interior Assistant that lights up the cabin when you reach for a magazine on the passenger seat. 6 photos



To be offered for 12 months after the launch of the



What we do know is that the CLA will follow in the footsteps of the A-Class, which can be had with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder in the 35. Next year, the compact hatchback will crank things up to eleven with the



The non-S makes do with 387 PS from 2.0 liters of displacement whereas the Mercedes- AMG A 45 S 4Matic levels up to 421 PS. In other words, the engineers in Affalterbach are taking the über hatchback to beyond what was imaginable in this segment.



As you would expect of Mercedes-Benz, the CLA will be pushed upmarket now that the A-Class Sedan has entered the scene. A shooting brake is also in the pipeline, though the family-oriented body style isn’t going to be offered in the United States of America.



Look forward to the CLA going official on January 8th in Las Vegas, sporting all the goodies we know and love from the A-Class. Among these highlights, the dual-screen layout and MBUX infotainment system are standard.



