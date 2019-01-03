autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Video Teaser Showcases Interior Assistant

2019-01-03
by author pic
For this year’s edition of the Consumer Electronics Show, the three-pointed star has the CLA to reveal. The venue and model were chosen because both embody technological prowess. The coupe-ified sedan, for example, has something called Interior Assistant that lights up the cabin when you reach for a magazine on the passenger seat.
“Lights on with a simple hand move” is how the system works, which goes to show that technology doesn’t have to be complicated to be useful. A few sensors here and there and that’s about it. If you watch the teaser once again, you’ll also notice a badge on the upper side of the dashboard that reads Edition 1.

To be offered for 12 months after the launch of the all-new CLA, the Edition 1 combines lots of standard equipment with a handful of visual traits that set it apart from the rest of the lineup. It remains to be seen, however, what engine and transmission options will be available.

What we do know is that the CLA will follow in the footsteps of the A-Class, which can be had with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder in the 35. Next year, the compact hatchback will crank things up to eleven with the 45 4Matic and 45 S 4Matic.

The non-S makes do with 387 PS from 2.0 liters of displacement whereas the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic levels up to 421 PS. In other words, the engineers in Affalterbach are taking the über hatchback to beyond what was imaginable in this segment.

As you would expect of Mercedes-Benz, the CLA will be pushed upmarket now that the A-Class Sedan has entered the scene. A shooting brake is also in the pipeline, though the family-oriented body style isn’t going to be offered in the United States of America.

Look forward to the CLA going official on January 8th in Las Vegas, sporting all the goodies we know and love from the A-Class. Among these highlights, the dual-screen layout and MBUX infotainment system are standard.

