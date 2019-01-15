autoevolution
Tesla Model 3 Goes at It in the Snow, So Does Jeep Wrangler

15 Jan 2019
During these first few days of the new year, large chunks of the Earth’s Northern Hemisphere found themselves covered in layers of snow of variable thickness. For most of us living in cities in the said areas, that spelled disaster, as streets froze in more than one ways.
Tesla and Jeep show how fun driving in the snow can be
Hence for most, the onset of winter – meteorologically speaking – is a dreaded time. For others, not that many, layers upon layers of snow and its peculiar way of interacting with the rubber on the tires is a time for fun in the wild.

On Monday, almost simultaneously, Tesla and Jeep posted on their respective Youtube channels videos showing their most beloved models enjoying themselves in the white wilderness, drifting casually or obliterating snow banks, to each his own.

In Tesla’s case, it’s all about how the Model 3 and its dual motors “that digitally control torque to the front and rear wheels” handle themselves on a snowy patch of land in Delta Junction, Alaska.

And it handles well, no surprise there, with its performance being caught on film in a wonderful 15 seconds one-shot sequence that is incredibly difficult to grab when shooting a car in the snow.

The second clip comes from Jeep, as it tries to show us once again how its entire lineup of car is ready to take on snow, wherever it may lay. Shot in an undisclosed location, this 30 seconds narrated clip shows the Cherokee, the Wrangler and the Renegade having tons of fun in the middle of the snowy woods.

Now, this isn’t a competition, but we’d really love to know which of the two clips you favor the most, so feel free to have your say in the comment section below.

After all, it’s not every day we get to pit a Model 3 against a Wrangler.

