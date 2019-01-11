Tesla Discontinues Model S 75D, Model X 75D

After the Model 3 broke records in 2018 despite the fact the entry-level configuration hasn’t been rolled out, Tesla decided to hike up demand by cutting the Model S 75D and Model X 75D from the lineup. The change will go into effect on Monday (January 14th), but on the upside, customers can place an order “by Sunday night” according to Elon Musk.

Starting on Monday, Tesla will no longer be taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S & X. If you’d like that version, please order by Sunday night at https://t.co/46TXqRJ3C1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019 At the present moment, pricing for the full-size sedan and crossover utility vehicle starts at $66,750 and $72,950 (including potential incentives and gas savings). Starting Monday, make that $84,750 and $87,950 for the 100D.Even with the Performance option ticked off the options list, what this change means is that the S and X will soldier on with nothing else but the 100-kWh battery pack. The Model 3 , on the other hand, will be offered with no fewer than three batteries plus rear- and all-wheel drive.Pricing at the time of writing is set at $35,950 for the Mid Range with RWD, leveling up to $42,950 for the Long Range withand $53,950 for the Performance. Back in September 2018, it was reported that Tesla would introduce the Standard Range with RWD “in the next eight months.”This leaves Tesla a timeframe that ends in May 2019, and we’re guessing that Elon Musk will deliver on his promise in consideration to the ever-aggressive competition from mainstream automakers. When it was introduced to the public, the Model 3 was quoted to feature an electric range of 220 miles (354 kilometers) in entry-level configuration.We’re guessing a lot of people are waiting on the $35,000-before-incentives Model 3, but bear in mind the federal tax credit and pricing have changed for the entire lineup. The $2,000 decrease of the retail price has been rolled out to counterbalance the halving of the federal tax credit from $7,500 to $3,750, translating to an increase of $1,750 for the customer.It remains to be seen how Tesla will tackle demand without the help of thetaxpayers' money, but chances are Elon Musk is already working on the next stage of his masterplan.