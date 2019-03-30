Dolomite Silver Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Shows Greedy Spec

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, you should know there's a problem with all those who say Porsche is late to the SUV-Coupe party. It's all simple, really - back in 2003, when Zuffenhausen came up with the original Cayenne, no other big name was bold enough to deliver a performance SUV. And I'm stating that without being a fan of the new Cayenne Coupe (frankly, I prefer the standard model if a Neunelfer can't be had).
Then again, there are plenty of aficionados who adore the newcomer. And many of them should be pleased by the story we have here.
I'm referring to a Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe configuration that's focused on performance, hence the final part of the title above.
This high-rider is dressed in Dolomite Silver Metallic, a stunning color that's offered as a no-cost option. As for the wheels, the rolling goodies you see here make for one of the many, many wheel options for the newcomer.
Now, since the machine comes with the Lightweight Sport Package, the rims come in a 22-inch size. Of course, the most notable feature of the pack is the carbon fiber roof. Then again, since this is a Turbo, we'd also pay attention to the Sport Exhaust System included in the package.
As for the cabin, the most important elements are the Silver Pepita seats, which managed to change the appearance of the interior altogether.
Since we're talking about the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, we'll remind you of two important numbers. The first is a 20 mm loss for the roofline, which defines the sportier look of the vehicle (the rear passenger get to sit lower to minimize headroom limitations).
Then we have the rear hips, which are 18 mm wider compared to the standard Cayenne. And if you mix these two figures, you might understand why certain fans are thrilled by the Cayenne Coupe.
