Dolomite Silver Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Shows Greedy Spec

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, you should know there's a problem with all those who say Porsche is late to the SUV-Coupe party. It's all simple, really - back in 2003, when Zuffenhausen came up with the original Cayenne, no other big name was bold enough to deliver a performance SUV. And I'm stating that without being a fan of the new Cayenne Coupe (frankly, I prefer the standard model if a Neunelfer can't be had).