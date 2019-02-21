Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo Prototype Shows Panamera-Like Rear End

This year will see Porsche making the first production step on the electric pathway, as the Mission E is finally set to hit showrooms as the Taycan. However, as Zuffenahusen has already confirmed, the standard model, if we might call it the liftback so, will be joined by a wagon-style derivative, namely the Taycan Sport Turismo.

12 photos



The test car still features camo bits, such as the faux exhaust pipes, but we can notice plenty of details, such as the side air intakes adorning the front apron, which seem to be gifted with active flaps that help the machine keep energy consumption in check.



Then there's the posterior of the Taycan, which looks pretty similar to that of the



Alas, it seems that the generous ground clearance of the



With Porsche being a master of versions and editions, we're expecting multiple power levels for the Taycan, which will obviously be offered on both body styles.



So far, the German automaker has only mentioned a 600+ horsepower output thanks to a pair of electric motors (one per each axle). The car's battery pack will be able to deliver a range of over 500 km (311 miles), while a fast charge of 400 km (248 miles) will be possible in only fifteen minutes.



As you'll be able to notice in the spyshots gallery above, the prototype went into a snow bank while it was being photographed, with the driver appearing to have braked too late. Then again, testing is all about pushing the limits, so there's nothing wrong with this. Oh, and as our spy shooters report, the machine managed to exit the situation under its own power.



The pricing for the Taycan is expected to kick off at around $90,000, while US buyers will A prototype of the Taycan ST was recently spotted testing in extreme winter conditions, with the tester having shown up in Sweden.The test car still features camo bits, such as the faux exhaust pipes, but we can notice plenty of details, such as the side air intakes adorning the front apron, which seem to be gifted with active flaps that help the machine keep energy consumption in check.Then there's the posterior of the Taycan, which looks pretty similar to that of the Panamera Sport Turismo , with the appealing styling cues from here behind among the sleekest on the wagon market.Alas, it seems that the generous ground clearance of the Mission E Cross Turismo cocnept seems to have been left behind.With Porsche being a master of versions and editions, we're expecting multiple power levels for the Taycan, which will obviously be offered on both body styles.So far, the German automaker has only mentioned a 600+ horsepower output thanks to a pair of electric motors (one per each axle). The car's battery pack will be able to deliver a range of over 500 km (311 miles), while a fast charge of 400 km (248 miles) will be possible in only fifteen minutes.As you'll be able to notice in the spyshots gallery above, the prototype went into a snow bank while it was being photographed, with the driver appearing to have braked too late. Then again, testing is all about pushing the limits, so there's nothing wrong with this. Oh, and as our spy shooters report, the machine managed to exit the situation under its own power.The pricing for the Taycan is expected to kick off at around $90,000, while US buyers will receive three years of cost-free charging. And while Old Continent charging will come at a price, there will be no less than 49,000 locations available.