Crashed Ferrari 575M Maranello Abandoned in Bahrain Looks Depressing

The Ferrari 575M Maranello is definitely one of the poster cars of the 2000s - for instance, yours truly has had his bedroom walls decorated with the Italian Grand Tourer, wearing the classic Rosso Corsa attire. Ferrari brought a little over 2,000 units of the V12 toy to the world, but not all of these are properly looked after.
In fact, the 575M Maranello that brought us here is one of the examples whose fate has the power to ruin an aficionado's day.
You see, I was joyfully going through my daily Instagram browsing routine and, in between posts about the new Supra getting the 2JZ heart of its predecessor and the upcoming Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 finally showing up completely naked, I came across this poor Fezza.
The front-engined Italian now spends its time in Bahrain and there are two main reasons that make me sorry for how the Once-Prancing Horse ended up. First of all, it's obvious that the car has been involved in an accident.
The Ferrari shows serious front end damage and even the windshield is cracked. However, given the front-mid-engined layout of the machine, I'm not sure if or how badly its V12 heart was affected.
Secondly, the way in which the car is stored only makes its condition worse. Kept in a fenced area under the open sky, this is fully exposed to the elements. And they're not exactly kind in that part of the world.
As for why the car seems to have been abandoned, perhaps its former owner left it behind to avoid certain legal consequences (keep in mind we're in speculation land here).
In fact, there's one interior shot that shows sand all over the cabin and I'm not sure the world's most zealous detailer could get all the tiny particles out of the vehicle and make the job worth the money.
Speaking of the interior, it's clear that both the driver and the passenger airbags have been deployed.
For the record, a Ferrari 575M Maranello will trade hands for, say, between $100,000 and $150,000 these days, since we're talking about the dominant paddle shifter model (you can see the paddles in the cabin pic).
And while Ferrari also offered the car with a six-speed manual, the clutch derivative can easily go past $300,000 in the current two-pedal era, but this is another story for another time.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to check out the full visual tale, cabin shot included.
You see, I was joyfully going through my daily Instagram browsing routine and, in between posts about the new Supra getting the 2JZ heart of its predecessor and the upcoming Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 finally showing up completely naked, I came across this poor Fezza.
The front-engined Italian now spends its time in Bahrain and there are two main reasons that make me sorry for how the Once-Prancing Horse ended up. First of all, it's obvious that the car has been involved in an accident.
The Ferrari shows serious front end damage and even the windshield is cracked. However, given the front-mid-engined layout of the machine, I'm not sure if or how badly its V12 heart was affected.
Secondly, the way in which the car is stored only makes its condition worse. Kept in a fenced area under the open sky, this is fully exposed to the elements. And they're not exactly kind in that part of the world.
As for why the car seems to have been abandoned, perhaps its former owner left it behind to avoid certain legal consequences (keep in mind we're in speculation land here).
In fact, there's one interior shot that shows sand all over the cabin and I'm not sure the world's most zealous detailer could get all the tiny particles out of the vehicle and make the job worth the money.
Speaking of the interior, it's clear that both the driver and the passenger airbags have been deployed.
For the record, a Ferrari 575M Maranello will trade hands for, say, between $100,000 and $150,000 these days, since we're talking about the dominant paddle shifter model (you can see the paddles in the cabin pic).
And while Ferrari also offered the car with a six-speed manual, the clutch derivative can easily go past $300,000 in the current two-pedal era, but this is another story for another time.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to check out the full visual tale, cabin shot included.
A sad sight in Bahrain -çí #575M #ferrari #ferrari575 #ferrari575m #575maranello #bahrain #bahraincars #middleeast #v12 #ferrariv12 Swipe to see more pics Iü Iü0Iü